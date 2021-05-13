When Netflix snapped up Enola Holmes from Warner Bros. Pictures in the wake of the 2020 theater shutdown, the film seemed like a natural fit. It starred Millie Bobby Brown (Netflix's Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Netflix's The Witcher), and Helena Bonham Carter (Netflix's The Crown). Unsurprisingly the film became a streaming hit, and the mystery of a sequel was not if, but when it would happen. Thankfully, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a new game is afoot with the announcement of Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix.

Netflix estimated 76 million households watched at least part of Enola Holmes during the movie's initial 30 days on the streamer. But even with these substantial numbers, it was not a given Netflix would make a sequel. After all, Netflix didn't make the first one; it just bought it up as the result of production studios presumably panic-selling films that were supposed to debut in theaters and then suddenly couldn't.

Legendary Pictures made the film in collaboration with its usual Warner Bros. Pictures. (Legendary is the studio behind a bunch of high-profile Warner releases, including the upcoming Dune.) So it was unclear who would make a sequel: Legendary and Netflix, or Legendary and Warner?

Luckily for streaming fans, the deal is going to Netflix, with both Brown and Cavill confirmed to return, per THR.

Let's run down what else is known about the sequel:

'Enola Holmes 2' Teaser There is no teaser for the Enola Holmes sequel since it has yet to start filming. That being said, the recent Enola Holmes blooper reel is a reminder of how much fun on set this cast had and will get everyone ready for a new installment.

'Enola Holmes 2' Cast Netflix As mentioned above, both Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will reprise their roles as the titular Enola and her older brother, Sherlock, respectively. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait and see if Bonham-Carter will be back as well. Other cast members fans hope to see return: Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade, and Fiona Shaw as Miss Harrison. And then, of course, there's Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewksbury, Enola's could-be, might-be love interest. Their relationship was one of the series' chief delights, and fans are hopeful that whatever new mystery Enola takes on, Tewksbury will be there to help.

'Enola Holmes 2' Plot Netflix Though details about the new film are scarce, fans can feel confident it will stick to the same tone as the original. Both the film's writer, Jack Thorne, and director, Harry Bradbeer, have been contracted to return for the sequel. The first film was based loosely on the first of Nancy Springer's Edgar Award-nominated book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries. The series has six books total, giving several potential jumping-off points for a film sequel, although with the first film being a loose adaptation, it's anyone's guess what could happen next.