Peaky Blinders is Netflix's newest British hit. Coming into popularity five seasons in, the story of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War I has taken off with viewers. This season, the tale rounded into the 1930s and the global Great Depression that consumed most Western economies after the 1929 Wall Street Crash. Worse, the first strains of World War II started arriving, with figures like Oswald Mosley, the UK's would-be fascist dictator. As the series ended on another major cliffhanger, fans want to know, will there be a Peaky Blinders Season 6? Warning: Spoilers for Peaky Blinders follow.

Peaky Blinders loves ending on a cliffhanger. Season 1 closed with the mystery of whether or not Campbell shot Grace, the former undercover agent who wound up wedding and bedding Tommy, the head of the Shelby crime family. Season 3 ended with Tommy sending his entire family and crime syndicate to jail. So, naturally, Season 5 had to pull out some kind of shocking ending to keep audiences on their toes.

The finale centered Tommy's plans to off his political rival, the fascist-leaning Oswald Mosley, by having an old sniper buddy take him out in the middle of a political rally. Of course, nothing went to plan. Mosley escaped, and instead, Aberama Gold was killed in the mayhem.

In the final scene, Tommy is seen wandering through the fog outside, where Grace's ghost appears to him, telling him it's time to lay down his burdens and join her on the other side. But will Tommy give it all up and leave this life?

Fans highly doubt it. Tommy's mental state has been deteriorating from stress all season, but chances are he'll be fine. How can anyone be sure? Because showrunner Steven Knight has been upfront that he has seven seasons planned out. The idea is to take the series from the end of World War I in the series premiere to the beginning of World War II in the series finale.

That being said, the BBC, which produces the series, has not yet formally announced Peaky Blinders' renewal for Season 6 or 7. But the signs look good that it will. The show has built an audience throughout its run in the UK, where it started on BBC Two. To put it in hard numbers, Season 2 averaged 1.7 million per episode; Season 3 hit 2 million regularly. Season 4 reached an average of 3.3 million viewers, making it the channel's most-watched program.

Those ratings were enough to get the show promoted to the BBC's flagship channel, BBC One, starting with Season 5. By the time this latest round was done airing in the UK, it hit an all-time high of 6.2 million viewers for the Season 5 finale.

With numbers like that, chances are the BBC is looking to hammer out details to keep the show going through Knight's planned seven seasons. Post Season 3, the BBC greenlit both Seasons 4 and 5 together. Will it do the same for Seasons 6 and 7? Time will tell, but chances are the Shelbys are a long way from being done yet.