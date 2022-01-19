There Are Simply Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In February
I'm overwhelmed.
January was a surprisingly light month for Netflix arrivals, mainly centered on the surprise return of Cheer for Season 2 and the long-awaited arrival of Ozark Season 4. Those wondering if the firehose of titles that usually arrives every month was somehow going to lessen, there’s no fear of that. The coming wave of shows and films is so overwhelming it’s going to take all 28 days to keep up with this short month. So what’s coming to Netflix in February 2022? Have a seat, and let’s review the highlights.
This month’s new TV series start with Murderville, the comedy-mystery starring Will Arnett. Also, Shondaland will return with a brand new series, Inventing Anna, based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” which detailed how the Russian con artist fooled the NYC elite. In reality shows, Love Is Blind is back for Season 2. And in docuseries, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be released weekly in three parts over consecutive Wednesdays.
In films, Tall Girl is back with a sequel, Tall Girl 2, which once again stars Ava Michelle as Jodi, who is now dealing with the insecurities and pressures of popularity. And in reboots/sequels, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be back for Leatherface to do his thing again.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix for February 2022.
Feb. 1
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (Netflix Film)
- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
- Raising Dion: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Anaconda
- Batman Begins
- The Book of Eli
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Countdown
- The Dark Knight
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- The Devil's Advocate
- Donnie Brasco
- The Exorcist
- The Foreigner
- The Hangover
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
- The Last Samurai
- The Lucky One
- The Negotiator
- The New Guy
- New Year's Eve
- The One
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Other Guys
- Patsy & Loretta
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Warrior
- Watchmen
Feb. 2
- Dark Desire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)
- The Tinder Swindler (Netflix Documentary)
Feb. 3
- Finding Ola (Netflix Series)
- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
- Murderville (Netflix Series)
Feb. 4
- Looop Lapeta (Netflix Film)
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- Through My Window (Netflix Film)
Feb. 8
- Child of Kamiari Month (Netflix Anime)
- Love is Blind Japan (Netflix Weekly Series)
- Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Netflix Comedy)
Feb. 9
- Catching Killers: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
- Disenchantment: Part 4 (Netflix Series)
- Ideias à Venda (Netflix Series)
- Only Jokes Allowed (Netflix Comedy)
- The Privilege (Netflix Film)
Feb. 10
- Into the Wind (Netflix Film)
- St. Vincent
- Until Life Do Us Part (Netflix Series)
Feb. 11
- Anne+: The Film (Netflix Film)
- Love Tactics (Netflix Film)
- Bigbug (Netflix Film)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix Series)
- Love and Leashes (Netflix Film)
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 (Netflix Weekly Series)
- Tall Girl 2 (Netflix Film)
- Toy Boy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Feb. 12
- Forecasting Love and Weather (Netflix Series)
- Twenty Five Twenty One (Netflix Series)
Feb. 14
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Netflix Series)
- Fishbowl Wives (Netflix Series)
Feb. 15
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Ridley Jones: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Feb. 16
- Blackhat
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix Weekly Documentary)
- Secrets of Summer (Netflix Family)
- Swap Shop: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Feb. 17
- Erax (Netflix Film)
- Fistful of Vengeance (Netflix Film)
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Netflix Film)
- Heart Shot (Netflix Film)
- Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (Netflix Comedy)
- Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow (Netflix Series)
Feb. 18
- The Cuphead Show! (Netflix Family)
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix Documentary)
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (Netflix Film)
- Space Force: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix Film)
Feb. 20
- Don't Kill Me (Netflix Film)
Feb. 21
- Halloween (2007)
Feb. 22
- Cat Burglar (Netflix Series)
- RACE: Bubba Wallace (Netflix Documentary)
Feb. 23
- Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Documentary)
- UFO (Netflix Film)
Feb. 24
- Karma's World Music Videos (Netflix Family)
Feb. 25
- Back to 15 (Netflix Series)
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Netflix Series)
- Restless (Netflix Film)
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Netflix Film)
- Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix Series)
Feb. 28
- My Wonderful Life (Netflix Film)
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
Feb. TBD
- Business Proposal (Netflix Series)
- Juvenile Justice (Netflix Series)
- Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Series)