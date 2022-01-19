January was a surprisingly light month for Netflix arrivals, mainly centered on the surprise return of Cheer for Season 2 and the long-awaited arrival of Ozark Season 4. Those wondering if the firehose of titles that usually arrives every month was somehow going to lessen, there’s no fear of that. The coming wave of shows and films is so overwhelming it’s going to take all 28 days to keep up with this short month. So what’s coming to Netflix in February 2022? Have a seat, and let’s review the highlights.

This month’s new TV series start with Murderville, the comedy-mystery starring Will Arnett. Also, Shondaland will return with a brand new series, Inventing Anna, based on the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” which detailed how the Russian con artist fooled the NYC elite. In reality shows, Love Is Blind is back for Season 2. And in docuseries, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be released weekly in three parts over consecutive Wednesdays.

In films, Tall Girl is back with a sequel, Tall Girl 2, which once again stars Ava Michelle as Jodi, who is now dealing with the insecurities and pressures of popularity. And in reboots/sequels, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be back for Leatherface to do his thing again.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix for February 2022.

Feb. 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Netflix Film)

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Raising Dion: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil's Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year's Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Feb. 2

Dark Desire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 3

Finding Ola (Netflix Series)

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Murderville (Netflix Series)

Feb. 4

Looop Lapeta (Netflix Film)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Through My Window (Netflix Film)

Feb. 8

Child of Kamiari Month (Netflix Anime)

Love is Blind Japan (Netflix Weekly Series)

Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Netflix Comedy)

Feb. 9

Catching Killers: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Disenchantment: Part 4 (Netflix Series)

Ideias à Venda (Netflix Series)

Only Jokes Allowed (Netflix Comedy)

The Privilege (Netflix Film)

Feb. 10

Into the Wind (Netflix Film)

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part (Netflix Series)

Feb. 11

Anne+: The Film (Netflix Film)

Love Tactics (Netflix Film)

Bigbug (Netflix Film)

Inventing Anna (Netflix Series)

Love and Leashes (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Tall Girl 2 (Netflix Film)

Toy Boy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Feb. 12

Forecasting Love and Weather (Netflix Series)

Twenty Five Twenty One (Netflix Series)

Feb. 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Netflix Series)

Fishbowl Wives (Netflix Series)

Feb. 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Ridley Jones: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Feb. 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix Weekly Documentary)

Secrets of Summer (Netflix Family)

Swap Shop: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Feb. 17

Erax (Netflix Film)

Fistful of Vengeance (Netflix Film)

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Netflix Film)

Heart Shot (Netflix Film)

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo to Life (Netflix Comedy)

Young Wallander: Killer's Shadow (Netflix Series)

Feb. 18

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix Family)

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix Documentary)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (Netflix Film)

Space Force: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix Film)

Feb. 20

Don't Kill Me (Netflix Film)

Feb. 21

Halloween (2007)

Feb. 22

Cat Burglar (Netflix Series)

RACE: Bubba Wallace (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 23

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Documentary)

UFO (Netflix Film)

Feb. 24

Karma's World Music Videos (Netflix Family)

Feb. 25

Back to 15 (Netflix Series)

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Netflix Series)

Restless (Netflix Film)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Netflix Film)

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix Series)

Feb. 28

My Wonderful Life (Netflix Film)

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

Feb. TBD