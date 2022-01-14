Love Is Blind Season 2 Is Coming *So Soon*

One of Netflix’s most unhinged and entertaining reality dating shows is officially coming back — and soon. The streaming service announced Love Is Blind Season 2 back in March 2020, and after almost a two-year wait, it will finally arrive in February 2022. Let’s run down everything to know about the new batch of episodes.

The original season of Love Is Blind swept the internet when it hit Netflix in early 2020. The concept itself was fascinating: Contestants had to get to know one another and decide to get engaged before ever seeing each other, and then immediately went on to live with one another and decide to either get married or leave their partner at the altar. But even more intriguing were its contestants, with whom audiences immediately fell in love (or, in some cases, love-to-hate).

Some of the couples from Season 1 didn’t make it through to the end; some individuals didn’t make it out of the pods, while others got all the way to their wedding day before deciding to call it off. But two of them are still going strong to this day: Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, and Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. So, will Season 2 produce similar results? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Trailer

On Jan. 13, Netflix released the first teaser for Love Is Blind Season 2, which also revealed the season’s release date.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Cast

The Jan. 13 teaser was careful to not reveal any of the contestants on the show. However, it did confirm that married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to host the season. (Obviously!) The full cast will likely be revealed in the weeks leading up to the release date.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Release Date

According to the Jan. 13 teaser, the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 will hit Netflix on Feb. 11, 2022 — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Four more episodes will come on Feb. 18, and the season finale will drop on Feb. 25.