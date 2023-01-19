Everything Coming To Disney+ In February, From Marvel To Dance Moms

January and February are traditionally the doldrums of TV, the same way summer used to be a long time ago. Between the best movies rolling out by Christmas to qualify for awards season and production studios holding the best stuff to release from March to May in time for Emmys voting, the cold winter months can bring dull entertainment. Luckily, Disney+ doesn’t adhere to that tradition, and its February 2023 lineup will keep you entertained.

The big arrival, of course, is the arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which debuts on Disney+ on the first of the month. Black Panther’s arrival on Disney+ from Netflix was a major deal when it happened in 2020, and with Wakanda Forever landing at the beginning of Black History Month, this debut will probably also be well-hyped. There’s also a making-of special and behind-the-scenes on the soundtrack coming to the streamer too.

But that’s not all that’s arriving in February. There’s also Season 2 of the animated reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the finale of National Treasure: Edge of History’s first season, and ongoing episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch heading toward The Mandalorian Season 3’s arrival in March. Plus, Disney+ is starting to port over popular cable shows from Hulu that appeal to all ages, including Dance Moms, Dance Moms: Miami, Storage Wars, Storage Wars: Miami, and Storage Wars: New York.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in February 2023. (Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.)

Wednesday, Feb. 1

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1, Episode 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 6

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, Part 4)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (Season 1)

Dead End Express (Season 1)

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (Season 1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Friday, Feb. 3

Life Below Zero (Season 19)

Clan of the Meerkats

Water and Power: A California Heist

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Assembled Season 1, Episode 14, The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1 Finale

The Owl House Season 3, Episode 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, Part 3)

Me & Mickey (Season 1, Part 6)

7 Toughest Days (Season 1)

Arranged (Season 1)

Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)

Dance Moms (Seasons 1-2 & 7)

Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1-2)

Forged in Fire (Season 4)

Ghost Hunters (Season 1-2)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (Seasons 1-2)

Ice Road Truckers (Season 11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (Season 2)

The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1-2)

Rescue Cam (Season 1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (Season 1)

Storage Wars: Miami (Season 1)

Storage Wars: New York (Season 1-2)

Storage Wars (Season 14)

Friday, Feb. 10

Legends Season 1, Episode 27-29: Ant-Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp

Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 9

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, Part 1)

SuperKitties (Season 1, Part 2)

Mila in the Multiverse (Season 1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)

Mars (Season 1)

Friday, Feb. 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episodes 10

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

The Low Tone Club (Season 1)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (Seasons 1-3)

Friday, Feb. 24