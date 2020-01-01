When Disney+ dropped last November, it brought with it a treasure trove of classic Disney titles. But, one Disney Channel favorite was noticeably missing — until now. Finally, as of Jan. 1, 2020, The Proud Family is on Disney+ and fans couldn't be more pumped. In fact, these tweets about The Proud Family on Disney+ show just how much people are celebrating with their favorite cartoon family.

Just in case you weren't a Disney Channel kid in the early 2000s, here's a brief refresher. The Proud Family was an animated series on Disney Channel that ran from 2001 to 2005. It follows the life of Penny Proud, a teenager making her way through life alongside her eccentric family and friends. The cast of characters includes her dad Oscar, her mom Trudy, her friends Dijonay and Zoey, and her iconic grandma Suga Mama. The Proud Family is one of the few animated kids shows to feature a black family, and so it was especially beloved for adding some much-needed diversity to the TV lineup. Plus, the way the show handled real-life issues with a lot of humor made it a fan-favorite. Fans are still loving The Proud Family, and they've taken to Twitter to celebrate the fact that Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

A lot of fans are especially excited to once again get to experience The Proud Family theme song, which is undeniably a bop. Disney+, like a lot of streaming services, offers viewers the chance to skip over the theme song of a show. But true Proud Family fans are making sure they savor each and every second of the Destiny's Child-sung intro.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Proud Family have arrived on Disney+ just in time. According to Deadline Disney is going to be producing new episodes of The Proud Family for Disney+. That means that fans can catch up on all the old episodes now just in time to get reintroduced to the Prouds in a rebooted series.

You can stream The Proud Family and a whole bunch of other Disney classics on Disney+ now.