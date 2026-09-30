Consider you spooky season movie marathon covered by Disney+. The streamer is going all in on horror this October, adding some buzzy recent psychological thrillers to its library alongside the witchy thirteenth season of American Horror Story and a killer new reality competition show. As the nights start to get longer, here are all the movies and shows that’ll have you howling all month long.

Of course, scary movies are a must for October, and Disney+ selected some of the best modern horror flicks through its Hulu subscription bundle. The list of new additions includes 2022’s Barbarian, 2018’s Hereditary, 2019’s Midsommar, and 2024’s The Substance — all four of which are frequently cited as pillars of the modern horror boom.

For a more dystopian thrill, subscribers can also look forward to streaming every single Hunger Games movie (including The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), which are arriving just in time for fans to marathon ahead of Sunrise on the Reaping next month.

And finally, reality TV lovers will also get to taste fresh blood. A new competition show called The Mob will be hosted by Parker Posey. The mafia-themed contest will pit a bunch of already established reality icons against one another, with a cast including Harry Jowsey, Demi Engemann, and more.

Hulu

Check out Disney+’s full October slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

October 1

American Horror Story Season 13 (Episodes 4-6)*

Scrubs Season 2 (Episodes 1-2)*

Barbarian*

Die Hard*

Die Hard 2*

Die Hard with a Vengeance*

Live Free or Die Hard*

Edward Scissorhands*

Ghostbusters*

Ghostbusters II*

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call*

Hotel Transylvania*

Hotel Transylvania 2*

Night at the Museum*

Soulm8te*

October 2

Coven Academy Season 1

The Substance*

October 3

Hereditary*

Midsommar*

A24

October 6

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 5)

October 8

American Horror Story Season 13 (Episodes 7-8)*

Abbott Elementary Season 6 (Episode 1)*

October 9

Under Wraps

October 10

Hokum*

October 13

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 6)

October 14

VisionQuest (Episodes 1-2)

The Hunger Games*

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire*

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1*

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2*

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes*

October 15

American Horror Story Season 13 (Episodes 9-10)*

Abbott Elementary Season 6 (Episode 2)*

October 18

Companion*

Wolf Man*

October 20

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 7)

Phony*

October 21

VisionQuest (Episode 3)

October 22

American Horror Story Season 13 (Episodes 11-12)*

Abbott Elementary Season 6 (Episode 3)*

FX

October 26

The Mob*

October 27

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 (Episode 8)

October 28

VisionQuest (Episode 4)

October 29

American Horror Story Season 13 (Episode 13)*

Abbott Elementary Season 6 (Episode 4)*

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