One Direction: This Is Us Is Coming To Disney+ In May

This year marks a full decade since One Direction went on indefinite hiatus, and because of Liam Payne’s tragic death in 2024, the dreams of a full reunion for the boy band have been dashed. That doesn’t mean fans can’t relive the glory days, though — and Disney+ has the perfect way for Directioners to observe this milestone year. Among the streamer’s new additions for May 2026 is the beloved 2013 concert documentary One Direction: This Is Us. Oh, and Disney+ is also dropping a must-watch standup special for Abbott Elementary fans, a delicious trip with Stanley Tucci, and some cult-loved Y2K comedies on top of that.

Whether you’ve never seen One Direction: This Is Us or have rewatched it hundreds of times in the last decade, now it’s easier than ever to stream the 2013 doc through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle. The movie follows the group on their globe-trotting Take Me Home Tour, right at the peak of the boy band’s massive fame. With all the recent news about Harry Styles getting engaged and Zayn Malik allegedly coming to blows with Louis Tomlinson, it’s a great time for Directioners to reminisce on the early days.

Other highlights from May’s new additions to Disney+ include Lisa Ann Walter’s debut standup special, and a second season of Stanley Tucci’s culinary travel series Tucci in Italy. And if you have that Hulu bundle, you can also revisit some newly added camp classics, like Coyote Ugly, Bride Wars, and White Chicks.

Check out Disney+’s full May slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

May 1

We Bought a Zoo

The Boss (El Encargado) Season 4*

Impuros Season 6*

Bride Wars*

Coyote Ugly*

Joy Ride*

One Direction: This Is Us*

Spy*

The Spy Who Dumped Me*

White Chicks*

20th Century Fox

May 4

American Idol Season 24 (Episode 15)

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord (Episodes 9 & 10)

May 5

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (Episode 8)

May 11

American Idol Season 24 (Episode 16)

May 12

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Tucci in Italy Season 2 (Episodes 1 & 2)

May 14

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 (Episodes 1 & 2)*

May 15

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident*

Rivals Season 2 (Episodes 1-3)*

Hulu

May 28

Deli Boys Season 2*

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