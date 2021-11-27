It’s always fun when you find out two people who you never really expected to be related are actually much closer than you thought. This Thanksgiving, Stanley Tucci gave everyone that gift. On Turkey Day, Tucci shared a picture of himself and brother-in-law John Krasinki on Instagram as a reminder that the two beloved actors are indeed related. So, in case you didn’t know Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski are related, this Thanksgiving pic proves it and you can thank a viral TikTok for this photo.

On Nov. 25, Tucci shared a nice pic of himself and Krasinski greeting each other before sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS,” Tucci wrote, underlining the fact that he is indeed related to Krasinski. The two stars are actually brothers-in-law, since they are married to the Blunt sisters: Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt and Tucci to Felicity Blunt.

To make the moment even more special, Tucci followed the picture with a viral TikTok of author and product strategist Alexa Shoen commenting on the pair’s relationship in one of the sweetest ways possible.

"Sometimes, when I'm stressed out about the weight of the world, I remember John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci are the American sons-in-law in the Blunt family,” Shoen says in the video. "And that means... that they probably have shook hands while carrying a side dish that they were bringing into a Thanksgiving dinner." Tucci must have been tickled by the video, since he proudly posted about his famous brother-in-law on Thanksgiving in the exact scenario Shoen brought up.

Shoen was beyond ecstatic when she saw the actor share her video in his post, “OH MY GOD I CAN’T BREATHE, MY UPDATED MEDITATION NOW INCLUDES THE FACT THAT YOU ALL SIT AROUND ON THANKSGIVING AND *WATCH* THIS TIKTOK,” she commented on Tucci’s pic. “Happy TGives to you and yours, Tucci. It’s an honor to make your acquaintance in this way. Hot damn.”

This is not Tucci’s first time highlighting his famous family. Last year on Christmas Eve, Tucci shared a IG video on how to make a Christmas Cosmo drink and at the end of the 5-min video he introduced his “helpers” who just so happen to be his in-laws Krasinki and Emily Blunt.

Tucci met Felicity Blunt in 2010 after the two were introduced at Krasinki and Emily Blunt’s wedding in 2010. Of course, Tucci got an invite due to his friendship with Emily, which began when they worked on The Devil Wears Prada together. Tucci and Felicity later married in 2012 and now have two children together.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing’s for sure, if I had a famous family filled with some of the top names in Hollywood, I too would be sharing cute holiday pics for all to see.