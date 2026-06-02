Summer is officially upon us, and after a long day soaking up the sun, there’s nothing better than coming home to chill with a buzzy new sitcom, stand-up special, or finally catching that romance movie that everyone’s been talking about. Luckily, Disney+ has all of that and more. The streamer’s June lineup is full of major titles, including the final season of everyone’s favorite culinary drama, The Bear.

Subscribers with Disney+’s Hulu bundle will be able to tune into the fifth and final season of The Bear, which will drop all of its episodes on June 25. The heat has been seriously turned up for this conclusion by the surprise standalone episode “Gary” that dropped last month. The last moments of that special teased a potentially deadly injury suffered by one of the main characters, so have your tissues at hand as you tune into the farewell season.

If you’re looking for a laugh instead, Mindy Kaling’s new sitcom Not Suitable for Work is also streaming this month, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays throughout June. And in the midst of all the Summer House drama, Hannah Berner is offering up some jokes in her second stand-up special None of My Business, which will stream on Hulu and Disney+ on June 5.

Finally, Disney+ is also letting viewers stream some of the buzziest movies that have been released recently. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be available to watch from home on June 24, and if you have the Hulu bundle, you’ll also be able to stream Blake Lively’s much-discussed romance It Ends with Us, which infamously led to one of Hollywood’s most publicized lawsuits.

Check out Disney+’s full June slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

June 1

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid Season 2

Season 2 Doctor on the Edge

June 2

Kneecap*

Not Suitable for Work*

Hulu

June 4

Jimpa *

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts

Love Island Season 13*

June 5

Hannah Berner: None of My Business *

Keeper *

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA

June 6

Chibiverse Season 4

Season 4 Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

June 8

Doctor on the Edge

Alice and Steve*

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski

June 9

It Ends With Us*

Sony

June 10

Dragon Striker

The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

June 11

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

June 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

June 14

Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary

June 16

Imagineer That!

A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop

June 17

The Season Season 1*

June 18

Million Dollar Nannies*

June 19

Never Change!*

June 24

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Behind the Attraction Season 3

June 25

The Bear Season 5*

FX

June 26

How Not to Draw: Shorts Season 5

Season 5 Queens of the Dead*

June 29

Adventure Time: Side Quests

June 30

Project Runway Seasons 9-12

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