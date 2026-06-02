Blake Lively's Most Controversial Movie Streams On Disney+ In June
Things are about to get dramatic.
Summer is officially upon us, and after a long day soaking up the sun, there’s nothing better than coming home to chill with a buzzy new sitcom, stand-up special, or finally catching that romance movie that everyone’s been talking about. Luckily, Disney+ has all of that and more. The streamer’s June lineup is full of major titles, including the final season of everyone’s favorite culinary drama, The Bear.
Subscribers with Disney+’s Hulu bundle will be able to tune into the fifth and final season of The Bear, which will drop all of its episodes on June 25. The heat has been seriously turned up for this conclusion by the surprise standalone episode “Gary” that dropped last month. The last moments of that special teased a potentially deadly injury suffered by one of the main characters, so have your tissues at hand as you tune into the farewell season.
If you’re looking for a laugh instead, Mindy Kaling’s new sitcom Not Suitable for Work is also streaming this month, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays throughout June. And in the midst of all the Summer House drama, Hannah Berner is offering up some jokes in her second stand-up special None of My Business, which will stream on Hulu and Disney+ on June 5.
Finally, Disney+ is also letting viewers stream some of the buzziest movies that have been released recently. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be available to watch from home on June 24, and if you have the Hulu bundle, you’ll also be able to stream Blake Lively’s much-discussed romance It Ends with Us, which infamously led to one of Hollywood’s most publicized lawsuits.
Check out Disney+’s full June slate below.
*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.
June 1
- Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid Season 2
- Doctor on the Edge
June 2
- Kneecap*
- Not Suitable for Work*
June 4
- Jimpa*
- Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts
- Love Island Season 13*
June 5
- Hannah Berner: None of My Business*
- Keeper*
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA
June 6
- Chibiverse Season 4
- Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts
June 8
- Doctor on the Edge
- Alice and Steve*
- Best of the World with Antoni Porowski
June 9
- It Ends With Us*
June 10
- Dragon Striker
- The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
June 11
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe
June 12
- Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
June 14
- Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary
June 16
- Imagineer That!
- A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop
June 17
- The Season Season 1*
June 18
- Million Dollar Nannies*
June 19
- Never Change!*
June 24
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Behind the Attraction Season 3
June 25
- The Bear Season 5*
June 26
- How Not to Draw: Shorts Season 5
- Queens of the Dead*
June 29
- Adventure Time: Side Quests
June 30
- Project Runway Seasons 9-12
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