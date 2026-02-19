The Bear Season 5 Will Likely Be Its Final Season

It might be closing time at The Bear, at least according to all the chatter around the show’s upcoming fifth season. The culinary drama was picked up for Season 5 in July 2025, and once production wrapped in early 2026, some pretty telling clues have surfaced suggesting that this may be the final season. So, be prepared to say goodbye to the Berzatto clan this year if the rumors are true.

The first hint that The Bear may be ending was Season 4’s finale. In the climactic episode, Carmy made the controversial decision to quit his restaurant, handing ownership of The Bear over to Sydney, Richie, and Sugar. It’s implied that Carmy is done with cooking altogether after realizing how its affected his mental health. The decision caused some viewers to question how the show could continue without its main character in the kitchen, but FX was quick to pick up another season shortly after Season 4 aired.

There’s still no official word on if Season 5 will bring The Bear’s story to an end or not, but one cast member has been really making it sound like this is the farewell season.

Why Fans Think Season 5 Is The Show’s Final Season

FX

Production on Season 5 wrapped in February 2026, which Jamie Lee Curtis commemorated in several Instagram posts. Curtis, who plays Carmy’s troubled mother Donna, seemed to suggest this was her final time ever being on The Bear set in a string of emotional tributes — first to The Bear creator Chris Storer, and then to the whole cast and crew, writing that “I thank God every day for Donna.”

Her final Instagram post was the most telling. In it, she wrote: “FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with.”

It’ll Likely Premiere This Summer

The Bear has followed an incredibly consistent release schedule, with a new season dropping every June. Though a Season 5 premiere date has yet to be officially confirmed, it’s safe to assume it will be in June 2026.