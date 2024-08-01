Disney+’s August Lineup Is Huge For BTS Fans

Disney+ is making the final month of summer one to remember — proving once and for all that a Disney+ marathon is the perfect way to spend a long, hot day in front of your air conditioner. From series premieres to series finales, there’s plenty to keep you busy, particularly for BTS fans.

This August, the streaming platform is bringing the highly-anticipated Are You Sure?! to subscribers. Starting August 7 with a two-episode premiere, the eight-part series follows BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook’s travel adventures as they visit everywhere from New York to Japan ahead of their military enlistment. Plus, the show’s a perfect way to bide your time while waiting for the band to return from hiatus.

But that’s far from the only newness hitting the platform this August. The sixth and final season of Grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner, will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting Aug. 7. (In other words, it’s time to start catching up on the first five seasons of the Black-ish spinoff if you haven’t already.)

And there are plenty of other projects joining the platform’s library as well, from additions to the Star Wars franchise to a true story about uncovered treasure (Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal). Check out Disney+’s full August lineup — plus, when exactly you can start streaming each title — below.

Disney+

August 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2

August 7

Grown-ish Season 6 (18 episodes)

August 8

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) Season 1 (6 episodes)

Are You Sure?! Season 1 (two-episode premiere)

August 14

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures August 15 Season 2 (two-episode premiere)

August 15 Season 2 (two-episode premiere) Are You Sure?! (Episode 3)

August 19

OceanXplorers Season 1 (6 episodes)

August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh Season 2 (4 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) Season 2 (5 episodes)

Selenkay Season 1 (8 episodes)

August 22

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal Season 1 (3 episodes)

Are You Sure?! (Episode 4)

August 23

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 3, (5 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie Season 1 (6 episodes)

August 28

SuperKitties Season 2 (4 episodes)

August 29

Are You Sure?! (Episode 5)

