The High School Musical Series Is Ending This Month On Disney+
End of an era, Wildcats.
It’s almost time to say goodbye to East High... for good, this time. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is officially coming to an end this August on Disney+, four years after it made superstars out of Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and more. And that’s not the only reason to tune into Disney+ this month. The streamer is also releasing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 for any Marvel fans who didn’t see it in a theater, as well as premiering the highly anticipated new Star Wars series Ahsoka. Here’s the rundown of when you can catch all the best new shows and movies on Disney+ throughout August 2023.
Wildcats will want to make sure they log into Disney+ on Aug. 9, which is when the whole final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be available to stream in full. The series-ending season will focus on the East High drama club putting on a stage version of High School Musical 3... but there will also be a ton of treats for original HSM fans throughout, because at the same time, various High School Musical stars will be returning to East High to film the long-awaited (but sadly fictional) High School Musical 4. A first look at the season revealed several main HSM cast members will be making their return to East High, and the season will finally show Ryan Evans in a loving relationship with a man.
August will also be big for sci-fi fans with Disney+ subscriptions. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 will be available to stream for the first time starting Aug. 2, nearly three months after it premiered in theaters. And the new original series Ahsoka, a hotly anticipated spinoff of The Mandalorian, will debut on Aug. 23.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ this August.
Aug. 2
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
- Farm Dreams
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (6 episodes)
- How Not To Draw Shorts (5 episodes)
- Kiff (4 episodes)
Aug. 4
- Rio 2
Aug. 9
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4)
- Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (11 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (9 episodes)
Aug. 11
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Retro Mickey Mouse cartoons:
- Barnyard Olympics (1932)
- Donald’s Cousin Gus (1939)
- Donald’s Nephews (1938)
- The Flying Jalopy (1943)
- Goofy and Wilbur (1939)
- Mickey’s Steam Roller (1934)
Aug. 16
- Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (10 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (4 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (6 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna (20 episodes)
Aug. 17
- The Wonder Years (Season 2, 10 episodes)
Aug. 18
- LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest
Aug. 23
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (Episodes 1 and 2)
Aug. 25
- Cinderella (restored in 4K)
- Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
Aug. 30
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (Episode 3)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (6 episodes)
- Pretty Freekin Scary (6 episodes)
- Rewind the ‘90s
