The High School Musical Series Is Ending This Month On Disney+

End of an era, Wildcats.

by Dylan Kickham
Disney+

It’s almost time to say goodbye to East High... for good, this time. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is officially coming to an end this August on Disney+, four years after it made superstars out of Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and more. And that’s not the only reason to tune into Disney+ this month. The streamer is also releasing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 for any Marvel fans who didn’t see it in a theater, as well as premiering the highly anticipated new Star Wars series Ahsoka. Here’s the rundown of when you can catch all the best new shows and movies on Disney+ throughout August 2023.

Wildcats will want to make sure they log into Disney+ on Aug. 9, which is when the whole final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be available to stream in full. The series-ending season will focus on the East High drama club putting on a stage version of High School Musical 3... but there will also be a ton of treats for original HSM fans throughout, because at the same time, various High School Musical stars will be returning to East High to film the long-awaited (but sadly fictional) High School Musical 4. A first look at the season revealed several main HSM cast members will be making their return to East High, and the season will finally show Ryan Evans in a loving relationship with a man.

August will also be big for sci-fi fans with Disney+ subscriptions. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 will be available to stream for the first time starting Aug. 2, nearly three months after it premiered in theaters. And the new original series Ahsoka, a hotly anticipated spinoff of The Mandalorian, will debut on Aug. 23.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ this August.

Aug. 2

  • Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3
  • Farm Dreams
  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (6 episodes)
  • How Not To Draw Shorts (5 episodes)
  • Kiff (4 episodes)

Aug. 4

  • Rio 2

Aug. 9

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4)
  • Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (11 episodes)
  • Dino Ranch (9 episodes)

Aug. 11

  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Retro Mickey Mouse cartoons:

  • Barnyard Olympics (1932)
  • Donald’s Cousin Gus (1939)
  • Donald’s Nephews (1938)
  • The Flying Jalopy (1943)
  • Goofy and Wilbur (1939)
  • Mickey’s Steam Roller (1934)

Aug. 16

  • Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (10 episodes)
  • Hamster & Gretel (4 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (6 episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna (20 episodes)

Aug. 17

  • The Wonder Years (Season 2, 10 episodes)

Aug. 18

  • LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

Aug. 23

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (Episodes 1 and 2)

Aug. 25

  • Cinderella (restored in 4K)
  • Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Aug. 30

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (Episode 3)
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2)
  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (6 episodes)
  • Pretty Freekin Scary (6 episodes)
  • Rewind the ‘90s

