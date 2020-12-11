Get ready, Star Wars fans — even more TV spinoffs are on the way. Two new series were announced at Disney's Investor Day conference, and both have ties to The Mandalorian. On Thursday, Dec. 10, Lucasfilm confirmed Mandalorian spinoffs Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic are headed to Disney+.

After making her debut as beloved Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson will play the lead role in Ahsoka. Although it will be the first show exclusively centered around the character, Ahsoka has a long history within the larger Star Wars universe. She was introduced as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Padawan mentee in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars, before eventually turning against him over the course of the seven-season TV series of the same name.

The Jedi also appeared in the animated Star Wars: Rebels show, but The Mandalorian marked the first time Ahsoka had ever been played by a live-action actor. In Season 2, Pedro Pascal's titular bounty hunter asked her to train Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in the ways of the Force. While Ahsoka ultimately determined that she could not mentor him, the episode left plenty of room for the Ahsoka show to explore what exactly the character has been up to since Rebels.

Lucasfilm revealed less about Rangers of the New Republic, which the company's announcement tweet only described as "a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian." But given that rebel fighter and Mandalorian regular Cara Dune (played by Gina Carano) became a marshal with the New Republic in The Mandalorian Season 2, there's a good chance she'll be featured in the new series in some capacity.

Seeing more of Mando's universe is great, but the two shows were far from the only new Star Wars installments to be announced at the conference. Fans also learned actor Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will take place a decade after the prequel trilogy. Further, Lando, an event series about longtime fan-favorite Lando Calrissian, is also planned for Disney+. As if that weren't enough, Disney also confirmed production has begun on Andor, a show focused on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Now that The Mandalorian Season 2 is drawing to a close, Star Wars lovers can relax knowing many more stories are coming soon to the galaxy far, far away.