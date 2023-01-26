“Escapism” Is Just A Taste Of What RAYE Has Up Her Sleeve

RAYE’s reintroduction to the music scene has been a fascinating sight to see, especially for those who’ve followed her since her underground, hazy R&B days. Since becoming an independent artist in 2021, the singer has explored her creative freedom one punchy lyric at a time— and it’s worked. Last year, she released “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake, which unexpectedly became a slow-burning bop on TikTok and went No. 1 on the U.K. charts.

The track oozes her brand of pop: richly fearless vocals, vulnerable lyrics, and an infectious hook. Luckily for fans, those traits will be front row on her upcoming debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

The album, which drops on Feb. 3, will seemingly follow RAYE’s experience as an artist over the last seven years. Before becoming an independent artist, the silky singer signed to music label Polydor in 2014, and created the crux of her dance-pop discography under this contract. She released occasional hits (David Guetta’s “Bed” and Jax Jones’ “You Don’t Know Me”); penned hits for artists like Mabel and Charli XCX; and dropped her 2020 EP Euphoric Sad Songs. However, there was nothing euphoric about her behind-the-scenes relationship with the label.

In June 2021, RAYE claimed on Twitter that Polydor refused to release her debut despite signing a four-album deal with them. “I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014 !!! And haven’t been allowed to put out one album,” she wrote at the time. “ALL I CARE ABOUT is the music. Im sick of being slept on and I’m sick of being in pain about it this is not business to me this so personal.”

RAYE continued in the disheartening thread, adding that her talent wasn’t being prioritized and she was “done being a polite pop star.” By that next month, she cut ties with the label.

“Polydor and I have spoken and we have agreed to part ways,” she posted on Twitter in July 2021, thanking those who believed in her. “Polydor are an incredible infrastructure power house team, unfortunately we have had different goals artistically and I am very grateful to them for giving me a graceful smooth exit to start my next chapter as an artist.”

Sonically, RAYE’s new music chapter has been refreshing to hear. She’s no longer creatively stifled or trapped in commercial boundaries, but rather cloaked in fearless liberation. That unshackled bind appears on “Escapism” and her follow-up “The Thrill Is Gone;” however, it pulses with such vigor on her latest two singles: “Hard Out Here” and “Black Mascara.”

“Hard Out Here” is soaked in fiery verses and sees RAYE unapologetically owning her talent. Meanwhile, “Black Mascara” gives new meaning to “crying in a club” and details heartbreak over dance-pop synths. Of course, “The Thrill Is Gone” excites with those soul elements, but there’s something about her two latest singles that gets my blood racing.

All four of these releases sound nothing like one other, yet they’re all undeniable hits. There’s a chance My 21st Century Blues might be a fusion of these sounds, and that speaks to her versatility as an artist.

After years of losing ownership of her sound to her former label, one thing’s for certain: My 21st Century Blues is sure to see RAYE at her most uncensored. Also, as a cherry topper, she’s touring the new album this spring.