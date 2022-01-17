On what would have been Betty White’s historic 100th birthday on Jan. 17, fans of the late actor are celebrating by doing something special in her honor — the Betty White Challenge. You may be wondering what is the Betty White Challenge exactly, though. While White is most known for her roles on TV shows like The Golden Girls and movies like The Proposal, off-screen she was a big animal rights advocate who donated to many shelters, adopted her own rescue pets, and even created her own show, The Pet Set, in the 1970s where celebrities got to show off their furry friends on TV. To celebrate this passion of hers, social media users have made a simple but heartwarming challenge go viral.

There’s no denying White was an animal lover, so the #BettyWhiteChallenge is the perfect way to celebrate her big day. The social media challenge is also very simple and just asks fans of the star to donate to their local animal organizations and shelters. You don’t even have to donate much, as the challenge is only asking for people to donate $5 in White’s name, and many people have already accepted it. In fact, White’s fans took to Twitter on what would have been her 100th birthday to post that they had taken part in the challenge along with their own birthday wishes and sweet photos of them with their pets at home.

Some fans even shared adorable pictures of White with different animals throughout her life. The actor’s family “wound up with 26 dogs once,” but White’s last pup she owned before her death on Dec. 31, 2021 was a golden retriever named Pontiac who died in 2017. While she didn’t have any pets at the time of her death, White continued to support different animal shelters and zoos until the end. This is why the #BettyWhiteChallenge is a great way to honor White, doing just what she loved to do.

Fans aren’t the only ones getting in on the challenge either. Country music singer Trisha Yearwood is also doing the Betty White Challenge by hosting a virtual event with talkshoplive on White’s birthday to raise funds for animal shelters, and both Yearwood and talkshoplive will be matching up to $10,000 in donations.

If you’d like to take part in the Betty White Challenge, it’s simple. All you need to do is find a local animal organization to donate to, or you can make a donation to one of the larger organizations like the ASPCA, PETA, or the Humane Society. With your $5 or more donation, make sure to put it in Betty White’s name and that’s it. You’ve just done the #BettyWhiteChallenge. If you’d like to take it a step further, you can also post on social media to encourage your friends and followers to help out as well or volunteer your time in the coming weeks at your local shelter. Some fans are even remembering Betty White by posting sweet memories and well wishes on Twitter.

Here’s to hoping Betty White is somewhere celebrating her big day, surrounded by her pets, eating a hot dog or two, and drinking some vodka. Thank you for being the ultimate (fur) friend.