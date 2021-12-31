Twitter Is Remembering Betty White’s Best Moments Following Her Death

Betty White, the beloved comedian, actress, and all-around icon died at age 99 on Dec. 31, as reported by TMZ and People. For decades, White touched the lives of multiple generations of fans thanks to her long-running career, which began in 1939. Naturally, fans are sad to see the legend go, but they traded in their tears for tweets about Betty White filled with nothing but love for the comedy genius. Fans and other celebrities took to Twitter to remember the many, many, many happy moments White gave to the world.

Born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, White entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 with the record for the longest-running TV career for a female entertainer. That career took off in 1949 with the variety show Hollywood on Television. In 1973, White landed her breakout role as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which won her two Emmys. After that, she played Rose Nylund on the hit sitcom Golden Girls for seven seasons, from 1986 through 1992.

In the 21st century, White reached a whole new generation of fans with her comedic turns in movies like The Proposal, sitcoms like Hot in Cleveland, and unscripted shows like Betty White's Off Their Rockers. She received 22 Emmy awards and nominations.

In 2010, White was honored with the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, during which she gave a speech that sparkled with her signature dry sense of humor. Twitter is continuing to honor her life and career with many tributes.

Not only was White an acclaimed comedian and actress, but she was a producer as well. In 1952, she co-founded Bandy Productions at a time when very few women were producers in Hollywood. She starred in and produced Life With Elizabeth in 1952 and she hosted The Betty White Show in 1954.

White was also a vocal activist. She was a devoted animal rights advocate, serving for three years as the president of the Morris Animal Foundation and on the board of trustees for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. She also actively used her platform to support marriage equality.

White died just a few weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022. She’d recently spoken to People about her planned celebration. As Ryan Reynolds said in his tweet remembering his former co-star and friend, “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough.” The hole she left in the entertainment world was immediately felt when the news broke, but it’s clear from these tweets that no matter what, White’s life (and all the great moments she brought us along the way) will continue to be celebrated by generations of fans.