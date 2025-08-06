Here's How Wednesday Season 2 Explained Xavier's Absence

Wednesday Addams has found herself in the middle of another twisted enigma in Season 2 of Wednesday, but while her new case is still shrouded in unresolved questions, the new season wasted no time in providing an answer to one big mystery. Fans of the series were already aware Percy Hynes White would not be returning as artsy love interest Xavier Thorpe, but it wasn’t clear how the show would explain such a major character’s sudden disappearance. Well, the Season 2 premiere didn’t focus too much on Xavier’s absence, but it did finally offer up the in-show reasoning he’s gone.

After Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy in the first episode of the new season, the new headmaster Barry Dort explains that Xavier was removed from the school after his powerful father learned he was arrested and charged with murder last term.

“Vincent Thorpe chaired [the Gala Fundraising Committee] the last three years, but after Xavier was falsely accused of murder, he pulled his son and his endowment from Nevermore,” Principal Dort said, going on to reveal he’s now enrolled in a new European school. “He’s heading to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.”

That short exchange wasn’t Xavier’s only mention, though. Before his departure, he also left Wednesday an important gift connected to Season 2’s central mystery. Wednesday’s roommate Enid reads a note that he sent her, which references another reason why they are no longer in contact.

“I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you,” Xavier’s letter begins, bringing up the phone that he gave to Wednesday in Season 1’s finale. A cutaway shows Wednesday dropping the device in a boiling cauldron, which is understandable considering she began receiving threatening texts on that phone shortly after receiving it.

Xavier instead gives her another present with his message: a paining of a crow holding a white rose atop a headstone.

“Consider this my goodbye gift,” Xavier’s note continues. “The image suddenly flashed in my head; don’t ask me how I know or what it means, but it’s connected to you, I’m sure. Who’s Wednesday Addams without a mystery to solve, right?”

Given Xavier’s supernatural ability to paint the future, it’s clear this crow will be important in Wednesday’s new journey. He may be gone, but at least Xavier managed to offer up one last bit of help from afar.