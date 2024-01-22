This Jacob Elordi SNL Sketch Was Cut From The Live Show

Expectations were high for Jacob Elordi’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live — but of course, there are no heights the 6’5” actor can’t reach. After a standout year in dark dramas like Saltburn and Priscilla, Elordi showed that he can also let loose by embracing his comedic side during the Jan. 20 episode. In fact, he excelled so much that there wasn’t enough time to show all of his hilarious sketches. One of Elordi’s funniest bits wound up being cut from the live show, but luckily it’s available online for fans to watch.

Between Elordi’s failed attempts at lip-reading and his nonchalant dominance over short kings, there was too much laugh-out-loud material to fit the full breadth of the Euphoria star’s comedy chops in one episode. Sadly, that meant Elordi’s video with the Please Don’t Destroy trio wound up never making it to air.

In the sketch, Elordi put on his best eastern European accent to portray the long-suffering 30 Rock janitor Sergei. After learning that Sergei’s car broke down, the Please Don’t Destroy boys decide to help... in the least helpful way possible. The clip, which is available to watch on Saturday Night Live’s YouTube, pays tribute to the mid-2000s car remodeling series Pimp My Ride. And that show’s original host, Xzibit, even makes a cameo.

It’s not uncommon for Saturday Night Live to remove filmed sketches from its live shows at the last minute due to time constraints. But ironically, many of these unaired videos wind up getting a ton of love from viewers, even if they never made it to air. In recent seasons, Kim Kardashian’s pop-star moment was cut for time, as well as Billie Eilish sporting a giant dress made of teddy bears.

Thankfully, Elordi had more than enough memorable moments that were included in the episode... and even one buzzy update that came immediately after he left the SNL stage. In the week leading up to his hosting debut, there were reports Elordi had split from his girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannulli. However, Giannulli attended the SNL after-party with Elordi, effectively squashing all that breakup speculation.

So it wasn’t just a night of laughs, but also love, for Elordi.