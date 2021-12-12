Billie Eilish's Funniest SNL Sketch Was Cut For Time, But You Can Still Watch It

Billie Eilish made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 11, and it really showed of the singer’s silly side. Of course, the always-stylish star dressed up for the occasion in a holiday-inspired get-up, including a candy-cane colored dress with matching socks. Eilish’s hosting debut was packed with funny skits, but the most hilarious one was actually an unaired segment. Check out Billie Eilish’s cut for time “Angelo” Saturday Night Live sketch for even more laughs.

Eilish showed off her comedic chops on the Dec. 11 episode of Saturday Night Live, where she doubled as both host and musical guest. With the holidays just around the corner, Eilish paid tribute to the occasion with festive gear. “If you don’t know me for my music, you may know me for my hair or my clothes,” she said in her opening monologue. "That is why I decided to dress as Mrs. Claus going to the club."

In an unaired sketch, called “Angelo Christmas,” Eilish joined forces with Season 47 newbie Aristotle Athari to interrupt a couple on a date (played by Cecily Strong and Mikey Day.) The skit starts off with the host of the show introducing the “international singing sensation” Angelo, who is played by Athari. According to Strong, Angelo simply takes a word from the audience and then creates a song.

Day suggests words like “eggnog” as well as the classic song “Jingle Bells,” but Angelo simply sings an outlandish tune with the lyrics: “If I ever sing like this for me like this tonight.” It’s clear that Day is unimpressed, though Strong is certainly a huge fan. Eilish then comes out as the performer “Deb” from Iceland wearing an adorable teddy bear dress. Like Angelo, Deb asks for one word to perform a song. Day suggests “mistletoe,” but Deb simply does what appears to be a sound check. “That was it?!” Day exclaims. “Angelo and Deb, I could seriously cry,” Strong says.

This was actually the second time Athari has brought his Angelo character to life, having debuted the character during Rami Malek’s Oct. 16 episode.

In addition to the unaired “Angelo Christmas” skit, Eilish also got plenty of laughs during SNL’s hotel sketch, which featured the singer and Kate McKinnon in a silly fake commercial. It’s safe to say that Eilish’s SNL hosting debut was an early holiday gift for fans.