The best part of awards season is witnessing celebrity interactions you never knew you needed. Oscars parties always provide an excitingly random-seeming guest list of superstars, and this year, the premiere pre-show party for every A-lister was W Magazine and Dior’s intimate dinner on March 12.

At the event, everyone from Hailey Bieber to Robert Pattinson sipped on Moët & Chandon and enjoyed a specially curated menu from Mr. Chow’s Executive Chef Yi Jia Qian. But the best part came after dinner, when the karaoke stage opened up for any brave celeb to show off their pipes.

With so many superstars in one room, the night provided countless iconic meet-ups, and the photos are absolutely everything. Let’s run down all of the biggest highlights.

Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Held Court

The supermodel besties always attract the camera. They spent the party rubbing elbows with Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor and Odessa A’zion.

Getty Image for W Magazine

Getty Image for W Magazine

Of course, they also hung out with their model friends: Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah, and Stassi Karanikolaou.

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Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Had A Date Night

The husband and wife had a sweet double date with Pattinson’s Dune: Part 3 co-star Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband Malcolm McRae.

Getty Image for W Magazine

Getty Image for W Magazine

Pattinson also used the occasion to party with Charlize Theron and Macauley Culkin, along with reuniting with his Good Time director Josh Safdie.

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Getty Image for W Magazine

Macauley Culkin Was Everyone’s Bestie

The true social butterfly of the evening was Culkin, who partied with basically everyone. He took some selfies with Emma Watson, posed with Nick and Priyanka Jonas, laughed with Teyana Taylor, and spent some time with Paris Hilton, Jeff Goldbum, and his wife Emilie Livingston.

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Getty Image for W Magazine

Getty Image for W Magazine

Getty Image for W Magazine

There Were Too Many Iconic It-Girl Link-Ups To Count

Charlize Theron was also bringing everyone together. She shared some cute moments with fellow it-girls like Teyana Taylor, Mia Goth, Taylor Russell, and Odessa A’zion.

Getty Image for W Magazine

Getty Image for W Magazine

Getty Image for W Magazine

Getty Image for W Magazine

Taylor also got the silliest selfie with Love Story stars Paul Anthony Kelly and Dree Hemingway.