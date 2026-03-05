Emma Watson seems to have found herself a magical new romance. The Harry Potter star was recently photographed kissing billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères at an airport in Mexico. The relationship has reportedly been going for a few months now, with Mexican outlet Quién claiming they were first spotted together back in December on a trip in the French Alps.

The new photos seem to make it clear that Watson and Baillères are indeed an item, although neither of them has officially confirmed anything. Along with the airport kiss, Quién also posted shots of Watson and Baillères on a fancy dinner date, and claimed that they recently attended a wedding in Mexico together.

While Watson’s rumored new boyfriend has a very low-key online presence, he’s a pretty big name in his native Mexico. Baillères’ family struck it rich with their mining company Industrias Penoles, and now he is the heir to the billion-dollar conglomerate Latin America Grupo BAL. He’s also a founder and CEO in his own right, having launched the tech company Lok, which specializes in artificial intelligence.

But his dating history is perhaps even more interesting than his financial success. Yep, Watson isn’t the only one with famous exes in this rumored relationship. Baillères is rumored to have dated singer and Cheetah Girls 2 star Belinda Peregrín from 2022 to 2024. She even wrote a song about him... but it’s not a love song.

Fans believe that Peregrín’s 2025 diss track “Heterocromía” is inspired by her breakup with Baillères. It’s rumored that Baillères has heterochromia, a condition in which the irises of a person’s eyes are different colors. In Peregrín’s song, she sings of the irony of being deceived by a two-faced man with this unique eye feature, calling out a wealthy, aristocratic ex who broke her heart.

Let’s just say, “Heterocromía” is probably not going to end up on any shared playlists Watson and Baillères might be making. Now that the rumored couple has been photographed kissing for the world to see, they will hopefully confirm the relationship soon enough.