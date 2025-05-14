Victoria Justice is opening up about the not-so-funny side of becoming a meme. Back in 2017, an old soundbite of her from her Victorious days went viral, and was used to pit her against her castmate Ariana Grande. Nearly a decade later, Justice can laugh about the moment now, but she had to deal with “so much hate” and even death threats to get to this point.

“There was a time for so long on the Internet where I feel like people hated me,” Justice said during her May 13 appearance on Mythical Kitchen. “It can really be a ruthless place. Mob mentality is such a real thing.”

The singer and actor clarified that she was referring to a specific meme from her Victorious era. In a 2010 video interview with Popstar! Magazine, Justice cut in after her co-stars Liz Gillies and Daniella Monet mentioned that Grande would “sing all the time” on set, adding “I think we all sing.” At the time, the video didn’t make a blip. But years later, a Grande stan account clipped out the moment, emphasizing any tension Justice may or may not have had with her co-star in an edited video that went viral after it was posted in 2017.

“First of all, it’s factual. We did all sing,” Justice said when discussing the clip. “Ok? What do you want from me? Speaking the facts.”

She recalled being thrown off by how random it seemed for such an old interview to resurface. “When they published that, I don’t even know how many years later it was. I was way into my 20s, from an interview I did when I was 16 or something,” Justice said. “And then I got all this hate. So much hate. I’m like, ‘What did I do!? What did I do? I’m sitting here living my life, just trying to work, live.’ It was wild.”

The backlash got so out of hand, Justice even confessed, “I got death threats.” “It really took on a life of its own and became a thing,” she said. “And now I think it’s funny. I don’t care; I’m in on the joke. I even say it myself all the time. But it was definitely a thing where it was like, the Internet hates Victoria Justice right now.”