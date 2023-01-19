Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler might not be together anymore, but that hasn’t stopped fans from talking about their relationship. Following Butler’s Elvis success (including a Golden Globes win), fans have pointed out how it was Hudgens who originally encouraged him to go for the role — even if Butler says it was “a friend.” And now, it seems like Hudgens herself is getting in on the drama by shading Butler’s Elvis voice that has followed him since the movie wrapped.

ICYMI, Butler, who is from Anaheim, California, has taken on a bit of a deep, Southern drawl ever since he took on the Elvis role. He addressed the speculation at the 80th annual Golden Globes, telling reporters, “I don’t even think about [his voice]. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”

It’s gotten to a point that even his voice coach, Irene Bartlett, has weighed in. “What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on,” Irene Bartlett told ABC Gold Coast, per Page Six. “I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice of Presley] on board.”

The highly memeable situation has drawn quite a bit of trolling. When one account reposted Page Six’s article, they compared his voice coach’s comments to an iconically awkward Lady Gaga interview moment and Butler himself to a memorable Ozark scene. (In it, Ruth yells “If you wanna stop me, you’re gonna have to f*cking kill me.” The account compared it to “Austin Butler on the set of his new movie.”)

Hudgens decided to chime in. “Crying,” she commented on the post, clearly finding some humor in Butler’s controversy. The single-word comment was enough to get fans riled up. When @CommentsByCelebs re-posted it to their Instagram, the comments section filled with Hudgens fans. “he got that role when they were still together. she probably had to live around that accent for a minute 😭😭,” one wrote. Another commented, “We’ve been waiting for her 😂.”

Well, if there was ever a time to ditch your fake accent, your ex trolling you over it should do it.