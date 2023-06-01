This year’s festival season just became a little hotter. After a four-year hiatus, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is back. The wavy festival — helmed by rapper Tyler, The Creator — is returning to its permanent home in Los Angeles this fall. Fans are still in awe at the event’s sudden resurrection, as Camp Flog Gnaw hasn’t been active since 2019. Now, lingering Odd Future and solo Tyler fans can rejoice as a Wolf Gang.

The Igor rapper first teased the return of Camp Flog Gnaw on May 30. He made a surprise appearance in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s music video for “The Hillbillies,” which sees both emcees letting loose in a grainy, almost lo-fi filter. In the last minute of the video, Tyler joins the two rappers in front of Dodgers Stadium. There, he took off his coat and flaunted a “Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023” pin, alluding the festival had something in the works.

The following day, Camp Flog Gnaw’s official Instagram announced its comeback. “Camp Flog Gnaw returns,” the post began, which features a vibrant festival poster aptly centered in the forest. The festival will return to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, 2023. According to a press release, a limited number of sale passes will be available for purchase on Friday, June 2 at 12 p.m. local time.

As for the lineup, Tyler hasn’t released the slew of artists that will follow him on this woodsy journey. However, it’s safe to say the rapper won’t disappoint in the sonic selection department, as the lineup from previous years has always been iconic.

The festival’s early beginnings came in 2012. At the time, Tyler — who was in the early throes of his career — was the de-facto leader of Odd Future, a raucous music group that ultimately became a cultural mainstay in the music scene. The collective had 15 members that mostly rotated between rappers, producers, and singers. Those aforementioned talents would eventually create their own name outside of the group, including Frank Ocean, The Internet (which features the buzzy Steve Lacy), Earl Sweatshirt, Domo Genesis, and now disbanded Mellowhype.

That year, Tyler held the first Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Club Nokia, an intimate venue space in Los Angeles. Odd Future’s riveting influence eventually broke through the music sphere, and the rapper recognized he could no longer hold the festival in such a limited, indoor space. The festival expanded into a spacious outdoor spectacle, where newcomers and legends (Drake and Pharrell) appeared to perform their slickest hits.

Odd Future unofficially disbanded in 2015; however, there’s no denying their sonic prowess helped create a legendary music festival. Here are all the details to know about Camp Flog Gnaw 2023.

Who’s Performing At Camp Flog Gnaw?

Tyler, The Creator has not released the festival’s lineup. However, compared to previous years, it’s safe to assume that his former Odd Future bandmates, close collaborators like A$AP Rocky, and other artists prominent in the alt-R&B and rap sphere could make an appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw.

In the 2019 lineup, the Igor included musicians such as Summer Walker, Thundercat, The Internet, Earl Sweatshirt, Omar Apollo, Drake, FKA Twigs, and more.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camp Flog Gnaw Tickets Go On Sale Soon

Early access to purchase passes begins Friday, June 2 at 12 p.m. PST. Fans can register for the first access pass on the festival’s official website.

Like many festivals, Camp Flog Gnaw will offer several ticket tiers for fans. For both days, festival-goers have the option of purchasing a General Admission Pass ($335), a VIP Admission Pass ($595), and a Super VIP Admission Pass ($1,495). Fans can also explore the Unlimited Carnival Games add-on ($150), which will only give buyers access to the carnival game section of the festival.