TXT's Yeonjun Is Now On Instagram, So Will The Other Members Be Next?

TXT is one of the biggest K-pop groups around. They’re constantly breaking music records left and right and they have millions of followers online. Since the group is made up of five talented members, fans may be wondering if TXT has personal Instagram accounts. Ever since they debuted in April 2019, the guys have shared a single account across various social media platforms, but on Thursday, Jan. 6, that all changed when Yeonjun officially opened up his own IG account, making him the first member of the group to do so. Fans are crossing their fingers and hoping Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai will be next.

If you haven’t checked out his page yet, Yeonjun goes by @yawnzzn on IG. So far, the only other account he follows is the official TXT group IG, @TXT_BigHit. The first picture he also posted was of himself wearing an all-black outfit while sitting down on some steps. “Hi,” he simply captioned the shot.

Since the group has shared a single account on social media for the past two years, MOAs are in a frenzy now that Yeonjun has his own IG. “SOMEONE PUNCH ME!! TELL ME I AM NOT DREAMING?????” one fan wrote underneath the star’s post. “OMGGGGGGGGG, HIIIII WELCOMEEE, AHHHHHH,” another commented.

Now that Yeonjun is on the app, fans are wondering if this means the other members will follow suit, and more importantly, whether another TXT comeback is on the horizon. The fan theory? That one member of the group will join IG per week leading up to a possible album announcement.

TXT last made their comeback in November 2021 with the release of their first Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland, which featured Japanese versions of their previous Korean releases, like "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)" and "MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari).”

While TXT has yet to announce their next comeback, MOAs have a feeling it’ll arrive sooner rather than later, especially if the rest of the members join IG.