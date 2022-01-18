The Details For TXT's Third Fan Live Event This March Are So Exciting

This March will mark TXT’s three-year anniversary as a group, and to celebrate, the guys will hold a fan live event called MOA X TOGETHER. According to a press release by BIGHIT MUSIC, the show will take place across two days and will have both an offline and online portion that fans around the world will be able to stream live. To make sure you don’t miss it, here’s everything you need to know about TXT’s upcoming fan live session.

MOA X TOGETHER will mark TXT’s third fan live event in celebration of their group anniversary. In March 2020, they hosted DREAM X TOGETHER, which was named after their Dream Chapter album series, and the following year, they held SHINE X TOGETHER. Both shows took place at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul.

On Monday, Jan. 17, TXT announced they’re getting ready to celebrate their three-year group anniversary with the upcoming arrival of MOA X TOGETHER. The title of their fan event this year is a reference to the group’s loyal fanbase, “Moments of Alwaysness,” aka MOA, who was the subject of their self-written song “MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari),” which was featured on their August 2021 album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.

Based on the title of their fan event this year, it seems TXT will make the show extra special for MOA this year. Before it kicks off this March, check out all the details surrounding MOA X TOGETHER below.

When is TXT’s third fan live event?

TXT will host their third fan live event, MOA X TOGETHER, on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6.

What is the setlist for TXT’s third fan live event?

TXT hasn’t unveiled their setlist, but according to a press release by BIGHIT MUSIC, their show on March 6 will have a “global version with performances of the band’s foreign-language tracks.”

Are there teasers for TXT’s third fan live event?

The day TXT announced MOA X TOGETHER on Jan. 17, the group shared a poster for their event on Twitter showing the members wearing casual clothes while they’re seated on stairs.

MOA, clear your schedules on March 5 and 6 because TXT’s fan live event is set to be huge!