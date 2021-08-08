After Being Canceled By Netflix, Tuca & Bertie Is Getting A Third Season

Tuca and Bertie are the definition of underdogs (or, more literally, underbirds). The inseparable best friends will be back for more adventures, as Adult Swim has renewed their titular animated series, Tuca & Bertie, for another season. The show originally premiered on Netflix in 2019, but despite glowing reviews from fans and critics alike, it was canceled after its first season. While the future of the show was in limbo for a bit, Adult swim eventually picked it up for a Season 2, and clearly made the right decision, as a Season 3 of Tuca & Bertie is in the works.

‌Created by Lisa Hanawalt, who was also a producer for Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie manages to balance hilarious storylines with heavy topics. The show’s main characters live with anxiety, insomnia, and depression as they deal with past and present traumas. Hanawalt also highlights important issues throughout the series, including Bertie dealing with gender discrimination at her workplace and an abusive former boss. But even as the duo navigate a ton of stressful situations, they find comfort and solace in one another, making the show a feel-good watch.

Here’s everything we know about Tuca & Bertie Season 3 so far.

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 Cast

It’s no secret that part of what makes Tuca & Bertie so great is their stellar voice cast. With heavy hitters like Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, and Steven Yeun voicing Tuca, Bertie, and Speckle respectively, the characters are all given their own distinct personalities.

And luckily for fans, the core cast will return for Season 3.

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 Release Date

Adult Swim hasn’t announced the release date for Tuca & Bertie Season 3, and unfortunately, fans may have to wait a while as the network is currently airing the animated series’ second season. Tuca & Bertie’s Season 2 finale will drop on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Considering Season 2 premiered on Adult Swim in June, there’s a good chance Season 3 will premiere sometime next summer.

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 Trailer

Adult Swim hasn’t released any Season 3 promos for Tuca & Bertie just yet, including the trailer. But Hanawalt did share this cute drawing of the cast on her Instagram to celebrate the show’s renewal.