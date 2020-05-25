Tuca & Bertie fans, it's time to rejoice, because Tuca & Bertie Season 2 is happening, thanks to Adult Swim. On May 22, the network took to Twitter to announce the exciting news, writing, "Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca & Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021." According to TheWrap, the network ordered 10 new episodes, with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong reprising their voice acting roles as the titular Tuca and Bertie.

Former BoJack Horseman producer and artist Lisa Hanawalt, who created the series, seems just as excited as I am. "I've been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens," she said in a statement, "so I'm thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation."

ICYMI: Back in July 2019, Netflix announced that the adult animated comedy sadly wasn't getting a Season 2 renewal. Fans were shook, especially since the first season of the series (which debuted in May 2019) was met with critical acclaim. However, just like when One Day at a Time was saved by Pop TV after its own Netflix cancelation, Adult Swim responded to Tuca & Bertie supporters and offered the series a new home.

If you've never watched the series (and IMO, you really should), Tuca & Bertie revolves around two 30-something bird besties — a carefree toucan and an anxious songbird — as they navigate life together. It's hilarious and sure to give you Broad City vibes, which is why fans rallied behind it after its cancelation. Soon after Netflix broke the bad news, Hanawalt assured fans she would do everything in her power to produce a second season.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted in July 2019, Hanawalt thanked viewers for their unwavering support. She concluded the thread by tweeting, "Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I'm hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures." Just about 10 months later, Hanawalt was able to tell fans that she'd succeeded. Minutes after Adult Swim broke the news, Hanawalt tweeted, "HAPPY FRIDAY :)))))))))))))))))))))))) TUCA & BERTIE IS COMING BACK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Though T&B fans will have to wait until 2021 to see Tuca and Bertie's story continued, I have a feeling it will be worth the wait. Just remember this: If you believe it and you tweet it, then you can achieve it.