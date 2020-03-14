The Alvarez family has found a new home, but they have not forgotten about being pushed out of their old one. Ahead of One Day at a Time's debut on Pop TV, the show shared a first-look clip that includes a dig at the network that cancelled the series. This video of One Day at a Time's Season 4 premiere throws some serious shade at Netflix.

In case you need a reminder about all the One Day at a Time drama, the sitcom ran for three seasons on Netflix from 2017 to 2019... until the streaming service cancelled the show shortly after Season 3 dropped. The decision caused a lot of distress among the show's fanbase, but luckily, Pop TV swooped in to save One Day at a Time, renewing it for a fourth season. Now, the new season is about to begin on Pop TV, and a first look at the premiere episode kicks off with a heaping helping of shade at Netflix.

In the first look of the Season 4 premiere shared on One Day at a Time's social media, the Alvarez family is gathered in the living room and having trouble finding something to watch. "Did you decide what we're watching for movie night?," Penelope asks. "No. It's like there's nothing good on Netflix anymore," Alex responds. Check out the full clip for yourself below.

The other big surprise in the Season 4 premiere clip is that it reveals Ray Romano as a guest star, playing a U.S. Census agent. Plus, superfans will probably also be surprised to see Dr. Berkowitz sitting on the Alvarez's couch, but Lydia nowhere to be found. In the Season 3 finale, the duo took a surprise trip to Cuba, but clearly at least one of them has returned already.

Like it's first three seasons on Netflix, One Day at a Time Season 4 will consist of 13 episodes, although fans will have to watch them on Pop TV weekly rather than all at once. The new season will kick off on Tuesday, March 24, premiering right after the network's other hit sitcom, Schitt's Creek.

One Day at a Time Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Pop TV.