Tristan & Lamar's Friendship History Makes Their Beef Sad To Watch

To say things have gotten dicey between Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson would be an understatement. The two NBA stars had an intense social media clash on July 9 when their mutual ex, Khloé Kardashian, posted a swimsuit pic. Both stars dropped comments hyping her up, but Thompson wasn’t so thrilled to see Odom call her a “hottie.” The bad blood has only continued from there, and Kardashian reportedly thought the whole situation was immature. But Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson’s relationship hasn’t always been this way. At one point, things were completely amicable. Are Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom friends in 2021? Not so much. But here’s what their past friendship looked like.

For the most part, Odom and Thompson have always had a mutual respect that was rooted in their love for Kardashian. Before their 2021 feud, they never clashed, although there was a point Odom said his ex deserved better. Following the 2019 scandal where Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, Odom spoke out about the situation.

“It’s a bad situation. She doesn’t deserve that. She’s a beautiful person from the inside out,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

However, according to a report, he was supportive when she got back with Thompson a year later. As an insider for HollywoodLife shared, he ultimately just wants Kardashian to be happy.

“Whatever Khloe does, is up to her. He hopes she is happy and that is pretty much where things stand,” the source said. “Lamar is happy with his life right now and if Khloe is happy to be with Tristan or not, he isn’t really focused on her love life… He understands he will always be connected with Khloe and that is fine.”

After their Instagram spat, it seemed like things had cooled. That was until Odom took to his IG story on July 13 and reignited the feud. The former Los Angeles Lakers player reposted a video which said, ““NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.”

As the plot thickens between Odom and Thompson, the athletes are lightyears away from the days they were amicable.