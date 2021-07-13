Here's How Khloé Really Feels About Her Exes Fighting Over Her On IG

All of Khloé Kardashian’s romantic relationships are highly publicized, but there have been two that received a little more attention than most. Her romances with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson were her longest, and received endless media and fan attention. Now, both NBA stars are feuding after becoming involved in a social media spat that quickly escalated. How does Kardashian feel about all of this? Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom's fight was one big eye roll.

Thompson and Odom both got a little hot headed on July 10 when Kardashian posted a steamy shower photo to Instagram. Despite neither of them being in a relationship with Koko at the moment, they seemed to be feeling territorial. For starters, Odom slid into the comments section of the post and called her a “hottie.” Thompson soon caught wind of the comment and hit back at the flirtatiousness. Unfortunately, he referred to Odom’s October 2015 year drug overdose to do so. “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” he said.

Kardashian wasn’t exactly happy to see the basketball players become intertwined in a bitter back and forth. According to E! News, she thought the scenario was immature. “Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish. She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh,” a source said.

It makes sense if the breakup burn still feels fresh for Thompson. He and Kardashian called it quits earlier last month after yet another cheating scandal. According to a source at E!, Thompson was seen entering a bedroom with three women while attending a Los Angeles house party of June 17. Reports of the split surfaced soon after the party.

Thompson’s problem with faithfulness has consistently driven a wedge between him and Kardashian, and his latest Instagram drama isn’t doing him any favors.