Trisha Paytas Wants To Play Chappell Roan's Lover In A Music Video

Trisha Paytas is in her video vixen era, and she already knows which pop star she wants to work with next. The Just Trish podcast host recently gushed about her love for Chappell Roan, pitching herself to appear in the pop star’s next music video. And she has a specific role in mind that would sow off a totally new side of her.

After her scene-stealing cameo in Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” music video, Paytas has her eyes on an even larger part in one of Roan’s videos. “I’d love to be in a Chappell Roan music video playing the love interest,” Paytas told Us Weekly on Nov. 21. “I’ve never been a love interest, so that would be my ultimate dream.”

The influencer recently paid tribute to Roan by dressing up in the singer’s pink flannel look from her Nov. 2 Saturday Night Live performance. While Paytas didn’t reveal if she had a specific song in mind that she’d like to be in the video for, judging from her Roan cosplay, she’s likely a big fan of the unreleased track that Roan debuted on SNL, “The Giver.” The country song is all about Roan putting the moves on another woman, so if it does get a video, there’s sure to be a love interest role.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Paytas already has a sweet connection with Roan. After Roan shouted Paytas out at some of her live events, Paytas revealed that the singer was scheduled to appear on her podcast over the summer. But that got canceled as Roan’s rapid ascent to fame proved too overwhelming.

Though they still haven’t worked together, Paytas is hopeful their bond will lead to a collab soon. “She’s the only mainstream celebrity that has really supported me in my career.” Paytas told Us Weekly “She’s really given me credibility. She said her dream hype-person would be me and [my daughter] Malibu Barbie. She’s DM’d me and liked my photos.”

Clearly, Paytas is a VIP guest at the Pink Pony Club, so her manifestation could come to fruition as Roan prepares to release new music.