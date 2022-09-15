Congratulations are in order for Trisha Paytas. The 34-year-old YouTuber and singer welcomed her first child on Sept. 14 with her husband, photographer Moses Hacmon. Trisha announced the healthy arrival of her baby girl on Instagram the next day and revealed a name for her daughter as unique as Paytas herself.

“She has arrived 💕,” Paytas captioned the sweet photo. “Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon 🙏🏼 born 09.14.22 😇”. Paytas has documented her journey to motherhood on social media since she first announced her pregnancy earlier this year on Valentine’s Day.

Given Paytas’ blonde hair and love of all things pink, it might not come as a surprise that she named her daughter in honor of the famed California-themed Mattel toy. If anything, Malibu Barbie is the perfect name for her first child, especially with the highly-anticipated Barbie movie premiering next summer.

Mattel’s iconic Malibu Barbie doll dates back over half a century when it debuted in 1971; however, Barbie has seen a resurgence this year. Namely, the highly-anticipated Barbie movie was filmed this summer and will premiere next year. Oscar winner Margot Robbie is playing one of several Barbies in the movie, possibly Malibu Barbie, if the photos from the set offer any hint. She stars opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken. The movie, in part, helped launch the Barbiecore style trend that made hot pink the color of the year.

In the days before Paytas welcomed Malibu Barbie, she cleared up rumors that Queen Elizabeth II would reincarnate as her child. “I’m still VERY much pregnant and have NOT given birth,” Paytas wrote on Instagram. “The internet is a weird place. I don’t know how any of those rumors started or why? Sorry to the royal family and my baby. Felt weird to say anything at all.”

Welcome to the world, baby Malibu!