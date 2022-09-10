Trisha Paytas Addressed The Rumor They Gave Birth To Queen Elizabeth Reincarnated

The latest odd conspiracy theory to circulate the web really took an absurd spin. After Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, social media blew up with wild rumors that the queen was being reincarnated as influencer Trisha Paytas’ baby. The reincarnation rumors were later shut down in a TikTok video by Paytas on Sept. 9 confirming that they are “still very much pregnant” and that “the Queen is not reincarnated as my baby.” If you didn’t know, Paytas is an OnlyFans model, Youtuber, and social media influencer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns. So, what’s the rumor all about and how did it even start? Buckle up, because it’s a wild ride.

The strange rumor started when a pregnant Paytas tweeted on Sept. 7 that they were 1 cm dilated, causing people to think they were going into labor. The timing of Paytas’ tweet happened to be the day before Buckingham Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision. After the Queen’s passing on Sept. 8, Twitter joked that the Queen would be reincarnated as Paytas’ baby. The viral conspiracy theory blew up, with memes about Paytas birthing the Queen’s reincarnation taking over social media.

A confused Paytas took to TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram to dispute the rumors. In a Sept. 9 TikTok, they said it felt “distasteful” for them to say anything because they were “already so embarrassed” and “didn’t want people to think [they were] even associated with those rumors.” They said their husband, Moses Hacmon, and them were getting congratulatory messages from people and they felt like “an ultimate disappointment to tell people [they were] still pregnant.” On Twitter, they said it felt like they were “so confused by yesterday” and felt like they were “in a stimulation fr fr.”

In Paytas’ defense, the rumors were pretty wild.

Jokes aside, Paytas apologized to the royal family. “I am so sorry to the royal family that my name was even trending under the Queen's, like I was just so, I was so embarrassed,” they said in the TikTok. They also asked people to “please be kind” to their baby. They said they were “sad” for the baby because the “baby’s not even born and she’s just like this joke of the internet.”

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

That’s enough internet for one day. If you were wondering, Paytas is still pregnant and said they will “definitely” let everyone know when they have their baby. And no, it will not be the Queen reincarnated.