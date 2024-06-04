Trisha Paytas’ Second Baby’s Name Is... Definitely Unique

There’s a new Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll in town. No, she’s not a musician — but rather heir to the controversial YouTuber-meets-podcaster throne. On June 4, Trisha Paytas announced the arrival of her second daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon, on Instagram.

“Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter,” Paytas wrote in the post, adding she welcomed her newborn child on May 24. The post featured a carousel of sweet photos, such as her and Elvis wearing matching pink polka dot robes and her posing with husband, Moses Hacmon.

Elvis isn’t the only Paytas-Hacmon child with a unique name. There’s also her 1-year-old sister, Malibu Barbie, who’s been living up to her moniker since she was born in September 2022. (Yes, she’s no stranger to pink.) The last few slides of Paytas’ recent post shows the two sisters meeting for the first time.

Paytas first announced her second pregnancy in November 2023. In January of this year, she revealed she was expecting “a girl named Elvis” on her Just Trish Podcast.

Though Elvis’ name is unordinary, it certainly ties to the family’s unhinged connection to royalty. On September 7, 2022, Paytas announced that her first daughter would be arriving soon. The following day, Queen Elizabeth II died, and social media erupted with rumors that the late monarch would reincarnate as Malibu Barbie.

Then, one month after Paytas announced her second daughter’s name, the Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February. The ~King coincidences~ had social media’s brow raised; however, Paytas denounced the connections on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Conspiracy theories aside, it’s clear Paytas was excited to welcome Elvis into the world. When she learned she was having a daughter, Paytas remained adamant that Elvis would be her name. She also ignored fans who suggested more feminine name alternatives like Presley, doubling down that her daughter’s name wouldn’t change. Now, Elvis is finally here, and she’s ready to rock.