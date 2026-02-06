Travis Kelce is looking at the world through new eyes since he began dating Taylor Swift. The NFL star recently opened up about how his whole perspective has changed thanks to his partner, and he’s gotten “so much better” at noticing the tiny details in life.

Travis spoke about his relationship in his Feb. 6 appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. During the conversation, Kylie brought up how her husband Jason is terrible at getting important details that she wants to hear about, like other people’s romances. Travis admitted that he and his brother don’t tend to dig into any particularly deep topics too often.

“Me and Jason, we never talk about any of that stuff,” Travis said. “We’re just like, ‘So how much you weighin’? You been tapin’? What are you doing for recovery?'”

Kylie ascribed this to a gender divide. “I call them girl questions because they’re only questions that girls would ask,” Kylie said.

However, Travis shared that he’s been making much more of an effort to pay attention to these “girl question” details because of his fiancée. “Taylor’s made me so much better at that,” Travis said. “At getting the details?” Kylie responded. “That’s what we want. Those are girl questions. Jason doesn’t f*cking care.”

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Travis confessed that whenever he attends an event without Taylor, he’s begun to concentrate on all of the little pieces of conversation that he knows she will want to hear about afterwards. “I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve got to remember saw that person, got to remember saw that person.’ I’m throwing in my memory bank like, ‘Don’t forget!’” Travis said. “She’s gonna want some details because she didn’t get a chance to go. So I’m sitting here like, ‘Details. Details.’”

Kylie was very impressed by her brother-in-law’s newfound perceptiveness. “That’s so caring of you!” she exclaimed.

Travis and Taylor are undoubtedly paying close attention to a ton of details right now as they plan their upcoming wedding. They haven’t revealed when the nuptials might take place, but fans are assuming it’s going to happen sometime this year.