Kravis' Leather-Clad PDA Instagram Is Getting All The Attention

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become synonymous with the phrase “power couple.” The lovebirds are always posting adorable photos on Instagram. Ever since they got engaged on Oct. 17, fans have had their eyes glued to their social media pages. While there’s never a shortage of heart-melting content on their IGs, their latest snapshot is next-level romantic.

"I Would Die 4 U,” Barker captioned a Jan. 29 Instagram post, which showed him planting a kiss on his fiancée. Of course, the feeling is mutual. “You, I would die for you,” Kardashian responded in the comments. Intense? Just a tad, but fans loved the passionate interaction between to soon-to-be husband and wife and showed their support in the comments. “I would die for both y’all,” one fan wrote below the photo. Another said, “If my love isn’t like this, I don’t want it.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian posted a romantic photo set of her own to Instagram a day later. She shared photos from a late-night drive with Barker during which they held hands. “Daddy had a Buick and Mama loved to ride,” she captioned the pics, insinuating she was driving Barker’s car.

While it may seen they’re regularly flaunting their love online, they’re actually notoriously private. The couple rarely speak about one another in interviews, and Kardashian was known as the sibling who showed her personal life the least on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, Barker did give a rare interview about their romance in September. As he told Nylon, Kardashian has given him strength to overcome his biggest obstacles in life.

"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," Barker said. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Given their latest IG post, it’s safe to say these two are true ride-or-dies.