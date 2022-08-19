Travis Barker Said He Tested Positive For COVID

Travis Barker has tested positive for COVID-19. On Aug. 18, the Blink-182 musician announced on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself flinging drumsticks against a wooden plank.

“Covid sucks I’d rather be playing drums,” Barker wrote in the caption with an angry emoji.

Barker’s diagnosis comes one week after his friend and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly confirmed the drummer would rejoin him on his Mainstream Sellout tour.

On Aug. 10, US Weekly reported that MGK said in an Instagram Story that health experts allegedly advised against Barker heading on tour due to his recent health scare. In an Aug. 9 Instagram Story that featured a photo of the two musicians FaceTiming, Machine Gun Kelly reportedly wrote, “Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days,” per US Weekly.

In June, Barker was hospitalized for “life-threatening” pancreatitis. On June 28, TMZ reported Barker was hospitalized due to “excruciating pain” in his pancreas. That same day, he was diagnosed with pancreatitis. According to Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is inflammation of the gland that aids in regulating digestion and hormones.

The Blink-182 star revealed a few days that he underwent an endoscopy that took a turn for the worse and resulted in emergency surgery. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since,” Barker wrote on his Instagram Story in early July.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis,” he continued. He also said in his Instagram Story that he is doing “much better.”

Here’s hoping Barker recovers from COVID-19 soon.