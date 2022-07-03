Kourtney Revealed Travis Is "Healing" From His "Life-Threatening Pancreatitis"

It’s been a rough week in the Kardashian-Barker household, but it looks like happier days are on the horizon. Travis Barker was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28 for agonizing abdominal pain and has several days since recovering from pancreatitis. The Blink-182 drummer revealed he underwent an endoscopy that took a turn for the worse and resulted in emergency hospitalization. Thankfully, now his wife Kourtney Kardashian has updated fans on Travis Barkers pancreatitis recovery, and it sounds like he’s doing much better after his weekend in the hospital.

On July 2, Kourtney Kardashian posted an update to her Instagram story that shed some light on what the couple was dealing with behind the scenes. As mentioned in the note, Barker’s health rapidly declined following a procedure that should have been smooth sailing. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” Kardashian wrote. According to the Mayo Clinic, pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas that can drastically affect the way your body regulates digestion and hormones. In severe cases, pancreatitis can lead to kidney failure, breathing problems, and pancreatic cancer — thankfully, doctors caught the condition before it worsened. “I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay,” Kardashian wrote, implying that the couple would be leaving the hospital very soon. Kardashian was reportedly by Baker’s side throughout his stay at Cedars-Sinai.

Barker posted a similar update to his own Instagram story, recalling the pain he felt as “excruciating,” but reassuring fans that he’s on the mend now. “I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.” Since his hospitalization, Barker has had family and loved ones at his side. Daughter Alabama visited Barker in the hospital and asked fans on her Instagram stories for prayers. Barker’s other two children, son Landon and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, were across the country in NYC at the time but have also asked for well wishes and thanked fans for prayers and love.

After emphasizing the way she felt the love from fans, friends, and family during this difficult time, Kourtney closed out her thanks with a meaningful quote by the poet Rumi: “I closed my eyes and spoke with you in a thousand silent ways.” As of now, Barker is seemingly still in the hospital, but his recovery promises brighter days ahead.