Kourtney Reportedly “Won’t Leave” Travis’ Side In the Hospital

Newlyweds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are certainly having a uniquely challenging honeymoon phase. On June 28, just one month after their Italian wedding festivities, Barker was photographed entering West Hills Hospital on a stretcher. He has been reportedly diagnosed with a case of pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas. Fortunately, he’s got quite the support system. According to sources, Kardashian “won’t leave” Barker’s side in the hospital.

On June 29, TMZ reported that Barker was hospitalized after he began experiencing stomach pain the previous day. Per the outlet, Kardashian initially brought Barker to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near their home, but he was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he reportedly has been receiving treatment for pancreatitis.

“Kourtney won't leave his side,” a source told People. “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.” The insider added, “He is getting the best care at Cedars, though.” The Blink 182 drummer seemed pretty shaken up himself. On June 28, he tweeted, “God save me” before the public knew about his health scare.

A source close to Kardashian told E!, “Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain.” On June 29, she was seen looking somber as she ran a quick errand in her husband’s merch — the same outfit she originally wore to the hospital.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before you get too concerned, according to the E!’s source, it’s looking like Barker is doing better and all is going to be OK. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief, but it’s sure been a tough ride for him and his loved ones.

Though Kardashian has kept quiet on her husband’s health status, the musician’s children have thanked fans for all the support they’ve received during these difficult few days. On June 29, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted a photo of her holding Barker’s hand. “Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” she wrote. Barker’s daughter Atiana also thanked everyone for “the outpouring of love and prayers” that is “heard, felt and appreciated” on Instagram.

Wishing Barker a speedy recovery!