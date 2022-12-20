Ethan Seems To Be Doing Just Fine After His Too Hot To Handle Exit

Every season of Too Hot To Handle needs a wild card, and Season 4 found the right man for the job when Ethan Smith arrived at the retreat. The 26-year-old Brit definitely shook things up when he joined the show partway through the season. He made a move on multiple women who were already coupled up and was rejected, even despite his abundant confidence. But no need to worry about Ethan after his rejections; he seems to have bounced back just fine.

When Ethan first joined Too Hot To Handle Season 4, he asked Sophie Stonehouse if she would share a penalty-free kiss with him. But even the prospect of a Lana-approved kiss wasn’t enough to tear Sophie away from Creed McKinnon. Ethan also tried to break up Brittan Byrd and James Penderglass, but Brittan also rejected him. He gave it one last shot with Imogen Ewan, but since he spent most of their conversation asking her if she’d gotten plastic surgery, Imogen was decidedly not a fan. Ethan got booted from Too Hot To Handle almost as quickly as he arrived, but there’s no need to worry about him since he doesn’t seem too heartbroken. Here’s everything to know about Ethan from Too Hot To Handle.

Too Hot To Handle’s Ethan Smith’s Real Job

Like many of his fellow Too Hot To Handle cast members, Ethan works as a model. He’s posed for brands like ASOS, Dapper Dan, and Eleven Eleven.

Too Hot To Handle’s Ethan Smith’s Instagram

It seems like not much phases Ethan, and his Instagram is proof of it. Even after getting sent home from Too Hot To Handle, Ethan’s continued to post shots of him modeling and working out. Ethan’s fitness routine is very important to him, and he regularly updates his “gym stuff” IG story highlight reel.

It also looks like there are no hard feelings between Ethan and Creed since Ethan posted pic of the two them alongside castmate Seb Melrose.

Too Hot To Handle’s Ethan Smith Facts

Ethan is originally from Somerset, England. He calls himself “a bad boy by nature,” and he lived up to the moniker by alienating himself from basically all the women in Too Hot To Handle Season 4. At least he left with the confidence to say he’ll “shag as soon as he gets home.”

Too Hot To Handle Season 4 is streaming on Netflix now.