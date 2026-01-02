Tom Brady & Alix Earle Were Spotted Getting Cozy In St. Barts

It looks like Alix Earle may have found herself a new “NFL Man.” These days, the cheeky nickname — which used to be her way of identifying ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios — might be better suited to Tom Brady. During a trip to St. Barts for New Year’s, Earle and Brady were spotted getting cozy in several photos and videos from the festivities.

In one video, Earle and Brady were seen chatting as she rubbed his back. Another photo shows the duo sitting together and talking. Following the rumors, Earle deleted one video from her TikTok account, showing her monochromatic brown outfit for the New Year’s Eve party. (The same outfit helped identify her in videos with Brady.)

“We’ve been staying on a boat with a bunch of friends, but we're going to a party tonight that's gonna be on land. Calvin Harris is playing,” Earle said in one video, as she did her hair and makeup for the party. Those friends include Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph, Keleigh Teller, and Nina Dobrev. “I’m foreseeing really good vibes for tonight,” she added.

The rumors surrounding Brady and Earle come only weeks after Earle announced her breakup with Berrios. After weeks of speculation (partially due to the Texans player never attending Dancing with the Stars), Earle confirmed their split on Dec. 13. The duo were together for about two years.

Earle addressed the breakup in a Dec. 13 Instagram video. “Braxton and I are no longer together,” Earle said at the time. “We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven't gotten to see each other that often.”

As Earle spent more time in Los Angeles for DWTS, she realized that she may want to stay there on a more long-term basis. “It meant us not being in the same place,” Earle continued. “A part of me just also really wants to be focusing on myself right now and I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him — and he wasn't really expecting that of me, I think it was more a me thing — but I constantly felt guilty.”

Since announcing the split, Earle has repeatedly said that she and Berrios are on good terms.