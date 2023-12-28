Alix Earle is hoping to leave the Braxton Berrios cheating rumors in 2023. In a Dec. 28 episode of her Hot Mess podcast, titled “Tea of 2023,” the TikTok star addressed exactly what went down between her, Berrios, and Berrios’ ex, Sophia Culpo. The rumors sparked a controversy that left Earle “so down bad and sad” — and while she briefly addressed the “homewrecker” accusations on Call Her Daddy in September, she got into more detail on her own podcast.

The drama started over the summer, when Earle was first spotted hanging out with Berrios. “All the comments are calling me a ‘homewrecker,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” Earle recalled on Hot Mess. “It turns out that Braxton’s ex had been posting on her Story, even had a highlight up on her Instagram, saying basically she was cheated on by NFL man with me ... basically accusing me of being a homewrecker.”

According to Earle, she went directly to Berrios with these accusations. “I was bawling my eyes out ... I’m questioning NFL man ... because I was like I don’t understand what’s happening. How did this happen? How am I dragged into something like this?”

Berrios denied the rumors that he had cheated, Earle explained. “I have already been through this a million and one times with NFL man because I was like, ‘I will not be with you if this is what happened,’” she added.

And although months have gone by since then, Earle decided to put a stop to the speculation once and for all. “I have to stick up for myself at some point. I’m not just gonna go with this narrative. I wanted to get that off my chest.”

Here’s everything Earle said about the cheating rumors surrounding Berrios and Culpo.

Alix Clarified The Timeline

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to Earle’s timeline, she only started dating Berrios in March, after Culpo and him had broken up. But they did see each other during Super Bowl weekend in February, which is where Earle thinks the drama started.

“Basically, the problem was that the ex-girlfriend [Culpo] was saying that NFL man had cheated on her with me at the Super Bowl, specifically at this Drake party,” Earle said.

Earle clarified that nothing happened at the party except “talking and maybe dancing.” She explained, “If you’re gonna say that I was making out with him, I know I didn’t do that.”

Things got really messy when Earle soft-launched Berrios during their Hamptons trip in June. “NFL man’s ex comes out and basically starts talking her sh*t online, basically going along with this narrative that I was a homewrecker in their relationship,” Earle said.

“I feel bad because I think she genuinely thinks that this is what happened,” Earle added. “I don’t know, maybe he was sh*tty to her, like I can’t speak on that.”

Alix Weighed in On Her Interactions With Sophia

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earle kept Culpo’s name out of the podcast, but she did get into some of their back-and-forth. “She was posting stuff — Story after Story, TikTok after TikTok, and then deleting stuff,” Earle said. “I was upset because I was like, ‘At least reach out to me offline.’”

According to her, the whole disagreement felt “so weird,” adding that it was like “girl against girl.”

Eventually, Culpo DMed Earle, but only after a few months of the drama being in the press. Earle recalled that Culpo’s message went something like: “Sorry, blah, blah, blah, that this is all online.”

Earle replied, “Appreciate you reaching out. It’s been hard on me being blamed for something I didn’t do. I hope we can all just move on.”

After the two exchanged DMs, things seemed to cool off between them. But then Culpo discussed the situation on the Barely Filtered podcast on Sept. 20 — and Earle took issue with her version of events.

“[On the podcast,] I hear her talk about that he had cheated on her with me, and that she DMed me, and that we agreed to just move on from it,” Earle said. “When I heard this, I almost broke my phone in half.”

Apparently, Earle felt like Culpo’s words insinuated that Earle was apologizing for her relationship with Berrios, as if she was admitting to being the other woman. “That’s not what happened,” she added.

Earle was also upset that Culpo made the drama public again, especially considering they had DMed about moving on from the controversy. “For so many months, I truly thought that she maybe thought in her head that was true and wasn’t just going to say this online for attention,” Earle added.

Sophia Shared Her Perspective On A Different Podcast

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, what exactly did Culpo say on the podcast in question? During the Barely Filtered interview, Culpo recalled her DM conversation with Earle, which she said happened back in July.

“I was really just at a point where I was like, I want this to end, the back-and-forth, so I just reached out. And she agreed,” Sophia said on the podcast. “We were like, ‘This just needs to stop. This is so not helping anybody.' And at the end of the day, I just wanna move forward.”

According to Culpo, she apologized to Earle because she was “sorry that this [was] turning into girl vs. girl.”

Culpo also clarified that she didn’t “hate” Earle. She said, “At the end of the day, he was the one who had the loyalty to me. She might not have been aware.”

At the time, Culpo added that she hoped Berrios acted “better” toward Earle. (Previously, Culpo took to TikTok to claim that Berrios used “love-bombing” on her and cheated on her over Super Bowl weekend, per Us Weekly. Both videos have since been deleted.)

Alix Previously Discussed The Sitch On Call Her Daddy

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On a Sept. 24 episode of Call Her Daddy — only four days after Culpo’s podcast episode about the drama dropped — Earle first addressed the “homewrecker” comments, explaining how her family history impacted her response to the drama. (Her dad cheated on her mom with her now step-mom.)

“I spent my childhood thinking basically [cheating] is the worst thing you can do to another human, so why the f*ck would I do that?” Earle told host Alex Cooper at the time. “Like, no. They were not together.”

At the time, she said, “Right away, I was probably more psycho than she was. I was like, ‘There’s just no f*cking way this happened’ ... I was checking everything.” Earle continued, “If I did that to someone else, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

Braxton Addressed The Rumors In June

Megan Briggs/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Berrios himself addressed the drama in an IG video back in June, per TMZ. "I don't want to start anything, I don't want to fuel anything," he said at the time. "I genuinely want all this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy."

The Dolphins player said that Earle did not play a role in his breakup with Culpo. “It had nothing to do with anything else,” Berrios said. "It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter. And we just didn't work out, and that's OK."

“I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on now,” he added.