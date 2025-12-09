Everything To Know About Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios’ Reported Breakup

It looks like Alix Earle and her NFL man have gone their separate ways. According to Us Weekly and People sources, Earle and Braxton Berrios broke up after two years together. “Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate,” an insider told Us. “They mutually agreed on the split.”

Breakup rumors started when Earle competed on Dancing with the Stars, coming in second place after 11 weeks of the competition show. Although Earle’s family and friends came out to support Earle in the finale, Berrios was notably absent. “I’ve watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows,” Berrios told Earle in a pre-recorded video, which was played during the finale. “Good luck. Have fun, babe.”

The Texans player did not show up for any of DWTS’ live performances, prompting fans to question their relationship status. But when one of Earle’s followers questioned Berrios’ absence under a Nov. 28 TikTok, writing, “Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together.” Earle replied in a comment of her own, "He couldn't come bc of football.”

Following the finale, Earle and Berrios kept their distance. They didn’t spend Thanksgiving together, and three weeks after the show wrapped, Earle has not yet traveled to see him in Houston, Texas, where his NFL team is based. Instead, she headed to Miami for Art Basel.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Neither Earle nor Berrios have addressed the breakup speculation directly. But in December, Earle clarified some rumors when a fake screenshot of her Close Friends Story went viral. The screenshot showed a message from Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, sliding into Earle’s DMs with a flirty message: “hey u single now?” Alongside the screenshot, the text read, “it hasn’t even been 12 hours.”

After seeing the viral post, Earle clarified that the screenshot was fake. On her TikTok Story on Dec. 7, she directly addressed the rumors about Dart. “What is this fake photoshopped DM u guys are posting,” she wrote. “1. That never happened. 2. That wouldn’t be on my story.”