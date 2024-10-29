Tom Brady Posted A Deep Instagram Amid Gisele's Reported Pregnancy

Tom Brady got sentimental on Instagram on Oct. 28. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former NFL player posted a photo of sunset with three red heart emojis and the song “Landslide” by The Chicks. Specifically, Brady included the lyrics, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides?”

His sentimental post comes hours after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s reported pregnancy hit the press. Per reports, Bündchen is expecting her third child, which is her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. On Oct. 28, a source close to Bündchen told People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Romance rumors surrounding Bündchen and Valente, her jiu-jitsu teacher, started back in November 2022. At the time, a source told Page Six that their relationship was “strictly platonic and professional.” However, in June 2024, a source told People that the duo had a “close relationship, but not a serious love affair.”

Instagram: @tombrady

“Gisele has blossomed since her split from Tom [Brady]. She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” an insider told People at the time.

Brady and Bündchen were together for 13 years before divorcing in October 2022. Five months later, she opened up about the decision to break up in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” she told the outlet. “But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

“He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts other doors open,” Bündchen said at the time.