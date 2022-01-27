Despite being on track to wrap up all the loose ends in Season 6, This Is Us isn’t afraid to stop the action for an introspective episode. That’s what happened in the final season’s fourth episode, “Don’t Let Me Keep You,” as Jack took a trip to Ohio for his mother’s funeral. But the This Is Us Season 6, Episode 5 promo promises the next ep will get back to the present and perhaps begin shaping the future for Kevin.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 4 follow. Jack’s trip to his mother’s funeral in the early 1980s took up the full hour of “Don’t Let Me Keep You” as he reflected on the trauma of his childhood. He also made peace with the reality that he and his mother recovered, but could only do so separately, living lives the other couldn’t fully share.

Although the focus remained on Jack in the past, the present is never far from the show’s mind. Jack’s experiences, including his mental health, were passed on to all three of his children, albeit in different guises. How he lives on in them always comes back, and perhaps a bit of his healing will too. At least, the latest promo suggests that discovering how to move on is in the cards for at least one character.

This Is Us Season 6, Episode 5 is titled “Heart and Soul,” and the synopsis matches the promo almost beat for beat: “Kevin visits the construction site. Malik and Deja share controversial news at dinner.”

The big story for this coming episode for fans will be the return of Cassidy, who Kevin was last seen late-night calling in Episode 3. With Madison moving on to Elijah of book club fame, Kevin has been untethered, swaying back and forth toward making the same old mistakes or trying completely new ones. Calling up Cassidy was a move in the right direction, but will inviting her up to the cabin be a step too far?

Viewers long suspected Cassidy was endgame for Kevin (or maybe Nicky), especially in how she was introduced in the Season 4 premiere, along with Malik and grown-up Jack Damon. Malik, so far, has stayed central to the Randall circle — and the promo suggests he may be about to get even more so. Jack Damon is obviously a significant figure, as the future generation of the family. But Cassidy faded into the background as Kevin and Madison’s relationship took off. Now that it’s over (and Nicky is confirmed to be marrying someone else), she and Kevin are back to looking like endgame again — just so long as Kevin doesn’t screw it up.

This Is Us continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the following day on Hulu.