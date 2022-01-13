The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 3 Promo Outs Deja’s Big Secret

This Is Us has a lot of storylines to wrap up in only 18 episodes this season. That means a lot of crossing the streams in storytelling, whether it be two potential lovers reunions in tandem or decisions that echo across the generations. Episode 3, “Four Fathers,” seems to promise stories that cover the experience of fatherhood from multiple timelines. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 3 promo reminds us that in the Pearson family, fatherhood isn’t easy, no matter what age the kids are.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 2 follow. For much of Episode 2, “One Giant Leap,” fans focused on Nicky and his extraordinarily awkward reunion with Sally. Not that Deja and Malik’s weekend wasn’t sweet and lovely as they spent the night together for the first time, but Sally was a mystery to fans. Learning about her life — and confirming she’s not the woman Nicky eventually marries — was answering one of the show’s big questions of the season.

But while Nicky is heading home to fall in love with a character fans haven’t gotten to know yet, the fallout over Deja’s trip to Boston will be epic. You thought your driving lessons were stressful? Check out how bad this one gets.

Episode 3 is titled “Four Fathers.” The synopsis is pretty straightforward: “Jack, Randall, Kevin, and Toby struggle to connect with their children.”

But of course, the moment everyone is looking forward to is that absolutely horrendous reveal as the phone reads Malik’s text aloud in the car. (This is why letting your phone read aloud texts should be outlawed.) Deja basically just repeated the same mistake she made last time with Malik, sneaking off without telling her family. Chances are, Randall and Beth are going to react even worse than last time.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming episode, co-executive producer Kevin Falls said, “Buckle up — because it’s almost literal.”

This Is Us: The Final Season continues with new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Hulu.