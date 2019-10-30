The 'This Is Us' Season 4, Episode 7 Promo Focuses On Deja & Malik

Season 1 of This Is Us was a tight-knit story about the Pearson clan. Three kids, raised by one couple, at three different ages. It was easy to keep all the stories together in a single episode. But by Season 4, the show has spread out to the point that entire storylines disappear for weeks on end before the show can get back around to them. One of those plots, featuring fan-favorite Deja, has been off-screen for several weeks. The good news is the This Is Us Season 4, Episode 7 promo promises fans will see what she's been up to, and worry about what's coming next for her. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

This week's episode is entitled "The Dinner And The Date." As fans will remember, Deja has been flirting up a storm with a boy she's crushing on, Malik. Unfortunately for her, Malik has a complicated life that includes a six-month-old daughter. Unsurprisingly, Randall and Beth are not keen on their adopted daughter, who has already had a hard life, getting involved with a boy who puts babies in the tummies of his girlfriends. There's no proof it's a habit, but best not chance these things.

Upon meeting Malik both made it clear as far as they were concerned, this was Not Happening.

But anyone who has seen any teen romance knows when parents disapprove, it's the fastest way to make the relationship more attractive. And that's why it should surprise no one to find that Deja is still hanging out with Malik.

Not just hanging out with Malik, but skipping school to do it. Beth and Randall are going to go through the roof.

Here's the synopsis:

Deja pushes the boundaries of Randall and Beth's trust. Jack and Rebecca invite Randall's new teacher over for dinner.

Obviously, the first plot point is the skipping of school. But it looks like Beth has seen Romeo & Juliet. Or perhaps she remembers how her own mother's disapproval of Randall was a factor in choosing him in college. So instead of grounding and tears, it seems like the Pearsons are going to step up and meet Malik's parents and judge the situation in full.

That's not the only dinner on the menu, either. The fall out from Season 4, Episode 6 continues this week, with a direct follow up to Jack's invitation for seventh grade Randall's teacher, Mr. Lawrence, to come to dinner and bring his wife.

On the one hand, this is the right move for young Randall, who is bereft of any kind of African American mentor in his life. On the other, Jack and Rebecca will find themselves confronting the discomfort of accepting that they aren't all their son needs. Moreover, both of them have to come to terms with the reality Randall faces challenges they can never truly comprehend.

Why this becomes an extraordinary chapter in the lives of the Pearsons remains to be seen. But fans can look forward to seeing how these dinners play out in the next episode.