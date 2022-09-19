The Queen’s Final Portrait Honored This Major Milestone

On Sept. 18, Buckingham Palace shared Queen Elizabeth II’s final portrait. The photo shows the late monarch celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at Windsor Castle. She’s seen wearing a light blue dress with two aquamarine brooches, which, according to The Guardian, were gifts from her father, King George VI, and mother, Queen Elizabeth, for her 18th birthday in 1944. She also has on her signature three-strand pearl necklace.

“Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone,” the royal family said on Instagram. “Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

The portrait was captured by royal photographer Ranald Mackechnie in May, just four months before the Queen died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. She assumed the throne at the age of 25 following the death of her father in February 1952. Queen Elizabeth II ruled for 70 years before passing the throne to her son, King Charles III, who became the oldest person to assume the British throne at the age of 73 earlier this month.

The Palace shared the final portrait in honor of the Queen’s state funeral, which was held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

At the funeral, King Charles III and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward walked directly behind the Queen’s coffin. Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind their father and his siblings.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Other royal members in attendance at the funeral included Camilla, the Queen Consort; Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales; Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie among others. Two of Will and Kate’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also there, while People reports their youngest son Prince Louis, as well as Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet, did not attend.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were also pictured at the funeral, as well as celebrities like Sandra Oh and Bear Grylls.